According to reports, Liverpool have ‘held talks’ over signing Everton star Iliman Ndiaye, who is also linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Ndiaye has shone for Everton over the past two seasons, having contributed 20 goal involvements in his 73 appearances across all competitions.

The talented forward has done enough to attract interest from elsewhere, and he initially looked likely to move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that he has opted against a move to the Saudi Pro League to remain in the Premier League.

Romano said on X: ‘Understand Iliman Ndiaye has decided not to proceed with Al Hilal deal: he wants to stay in Premier League.

‘No to Saudi Arabia move despite big money on the table; Everton winger wants to continue in Premier League, decision made.’

READ: Liverpool ready to abandon Bradley Barcola transfer for one reason as alternative signing revealed

This has opened the door for Ndiaye to move to a Big Six club, and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing him.

The Reds are still crying out for at least one more winger in this summer’s transfer window, and they are also known to be targeting PSG star Bradley Barcola.

Barcola has been mooted as a leading target for Liverpool following their failure to land Yan Diomande, though it may be difficult for them to settle on a fee with PSG.

Despite the winger informing PSG of his desire to leave and not to sign a new contract beyond 2028, his current club reportedly want £145m for him, while Liverpool only wants to pay around £100m.

This could lead Liverpool to turn to an alternative, and Caught Offside are reporting that the Reds have ‘held talks’ over signing Ndiaye, while Manchester United and Arsenal have done the same.

READ MORE: Liverpool expected to complete £30m transfer with help from Newcastle – Fabrizio Romano

Iliman Ndiaye issues revealed with impact on Bradley Barcola deal

Liverpool are said to have ‘genuine interest’ in signing Ndiaye, with it noted that this could be because it ‘might suggest some concern about getting a deal done for Barcola, or it could be that their interest is slightly more geared towards putting pressure on PSG to lower their asking price for a player they know wants to leave’.

It is also noted that Everton want around £75m from Arsenal and Man Utd for Ndiaye, but it is claimed that they would demand even more from Liverpool.

A source for the outlet explained: “Liverpool, Man United, and Arsenal have all held talks with Ndiaye’s camp. Everton want £75m, which is too high, but it’ll be one to watch because the player is really keen to get a move.

“He’s decided against the Saudi option as he wants to keep playing at the highest level. I highly doubt Everton would sell to Liverpool, and there have been no club-to-club talks yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the asking price ended up being far higher for them.”

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