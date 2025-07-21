Liverpool have now reportedly ‘opened talks’ with the representatives of Real Madrid star Rodrygo as sporting director Richard Hughes ‘pushes’ to seal a deal for the Arsenal target.

The Reds have already signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman this summer and look set to imminently announce Hugo Ekitike as their new striker having agreed terms for the striker’s transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool, here we go! Deal in place for fee over €90m for the French striker to join from Eintracht Frankfurt, potentially reaching €95m. Six year deal for Ekitike, valid until June 2031; he only wanted Liverpool move. New striker for Slot.’

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg later revealed that Ekitike has been ‘given the green light to travel to Liverpool today for his medical’.

Plettenberg also took to X to claim: ‘Hugo #Ekitike has been given the green light to travel to Liverpool today for his medical. Eintracht are receiving €90 million guaranteed plus €5 million in potential add-ons. Contract until 2031. #LFC A full agreement between the clubs was reached yesterday, as exclusively revealed. @SkySportDE’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that there are expected to be more additions to Arne Slot’s side this summer after Ekitike completes his move.

Ornstein wrote: ‘The Anfield club have been prioritising a striker this summer and, while sensitivities remain understandably high following the tragic death of Diogo Jota earlier this month, there is an awareness they need to make further additions after bringing in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

‘There may also be departures in Liverpool’s forward line, with the club open to offers on Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz having informed them of his desire to leave amid interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona.’

And one of those additions may be Rodrygo as TBR Football claim that Liverpool have ‘held talks with his camp following his return from the Club World Cup’.

The Brazilian’s lack of action in that competition – he featured for just 92 minutes across their five games – has led to widespread speculation over his future, and the report claims the despite Arsenal interest in the winger, Liverpool have ‘started pushing on with their pursuit of the Brazilian forward’.

Hughes is said to be ‘very keen to bring Rodrygo to Anfield’ and is ‘now looking into what a deal might look like after discussions with the player’s camp’.

Sharing more insight into Liverpool’s interest in Rodrygo, transfer expert Graeme Bailey said: “Rodrygo is a fascinating player and he is ready to leave Real Madrid.

“The chances are he could be heading to England. He knows that his opportunities are going to be limited under Alonso’s regime.

“Arsenal have done work on Rodrygo and like him, and now Liverpool have had conversations – they like the Brazilian and will continue to explore a deal.

“Much will depend on Real’s asking price, but Liverpool, like Arsenal, have received encouragement that their demands will not be outrageous.

“Real are open to selling Rodrygo and are likely to price him as such.”