Howe issues bleak Isak update as Liverpool target is told to ‘buckle up and do as he’s told’

Eddie Howe’s words on Tuesday didn’t fill anyone with confidence that Alexander Isak will remain a Newcastle United player amid interest from Liverpool.

The Reds have made the Sweden international their next big target this summer after widespread reports revealed that Isak has asked Newcastle to leave St James’ Park this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that an official bid from Liverpool for Isak is now “considered a matter of time”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The official bid is considered a matter of time, so I expect Liverpool to go very big for this one.

“Then, as I keep repeating, guys, it’s going to be on Newcastle now to decide whether they want to give the green light, sell the player, accept the situation.

“Eddie Howe today said: no chance for the player to be with us next week, here on tour.

READ: Chelsea and Liverpool dominate top 10 genius Premier League player sales this summer

“No chance, because Alexander Isak has been clear, he wants to go. He is very convinced about that. He wants to explore this move away. And the move is to Liverpool.

“No Chelsea, no Man United, no Arsenal, no Al-Hilal, no Saudi, they are telling you many clubs in Saudi, forget. Alexander Isak wants to go to Liverpool.”

While journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed that Liverpool are ready to launch a bid worth £120m plus bonuses in order to convince Newcastle to sell Isak.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘Liverpool FC scheduled a meeting with Newcastle this week for Alexander Isak! #LFC hopes to convince the Magpies with a £120 million offer plus bonuses. Personal terms OK.’

And Howe, who is without Isak on their pre-season tour in Singapore, did little to convince fans that the Swede will remain at Newcastle next season.

In a bleak update, Howe told reporters: “He is still our player. He’s contracted to us. We, to a degree, control what is next for him.

“I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that’s not in my full control.

“We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Romano reveals percentage chance of Liverpool signing ‘very keen’ Isak from Newcastle

👉 Liverpool choose ‘three candidates’ to replace Diaz as club that’s ‘going for’ Nunez is named

👉 Liverpool: ‘Sneaky feeling’ on Isak outcome revealed as Reds sanction record deal for two key reasons



Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has told Isak to “buckle up and do as he’s told”, while Liverpool should “come buy him or bugger off”.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “There’s also a school of thought that he can do whatever he pleases.

“He can also do as he’s bloody told, buckle up and do as he’s told. It depends how strong a football club wants to be. Liverpool can sit there…

“I’d like to see at times, these miscreants over at the PFA [Professional Footballers’ Association]. I have a few things to say about players and their attitude when they decide they’re not going to turn up for training.

“Or, they’re not going to turn in for contractual obligations because they don’t like the club they’re now playing for.

“And the LMA [League Managers Association] and managers, and their conduct at times, but we’ll leave Mr [Martin] O’Neill to deal with that given he’s the chairman of the LMA now.

“Look, if Liverpool want to buy this player, then they should get on with trying to buy him, and Newcastle have got to be very strong in what they want.

“I don’t really care what Alexander Isak wants right now. If I’m the owner of the football club, the manager of the football club, my job is to make sure that I’m okay.

“So if you want to come and buy my player, come buy him or bugger off.

“Don’t use all the forces of the fact that you’re a football club that achieved something last year, your second Premier League title in 33 years but you’ve achieved it now and in the last five years, your club has re-emerged as a force in English football, dominating leagues.

“But don’t use that as an opportunity just to unsettle the player. Make a bid, or I’m going to make it really, really hard for you to buy this player.

“And I’m going to take the consequences of it, and the player will have to accept the principles of what I’m saying, and it can be done.

“Lesser clubs… I know, I did it with Andrew Johnson when he was an England player. Palace got relegated, he was told he wasn’t going to Everton, end of discussion.

“‘You’re not going, and you and your gastly little agent Leon Angel can sling your hook, you’re not going.'”