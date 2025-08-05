Liverpool receive huge boost as Newcastle make Isak ‘transfer U-turn’ as agent gives promising update

Newcastle United are now reportedly ready to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool this summer with the Swede’s agent also giving an update on his future.

The Reds are having a brilliant summer in the transfer market with big-name stars Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike all joining.

But Liverpool are not done there with rumours they could still bring in another striker, while there are strong rumours surrounding a potential bid for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

Isak is the chosen one up front for Liverpool with the Reds always maintaining that he would be their dream signing this summer, which had seemed unrealistic a couple of months ago.

However, Isak made it clear to Newcastle last week that he wants to leave and pursue a move to Anfield with Liverpool subsequently launching a £110m bid for the former Real Sociedad striker.

The offer was turned down by Newcastle and there were widespread reports that Liverpool have decided not to bid again this summer.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and others maintained that Liverpool would be back in for Isak if Newcastle made it clear they were willing to do a deal this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel over the weekend: “Liverpool today presented their first official bid after the informal discussion they had more than two weeks ago with Newcastle for Alexander Isak.

“The answer from Newcastle to this proposal was no thanks. Full stop. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘this is the price’. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘let’s negotiate again next week’. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘the player is untouchable’. Newcastle said no. Offer rejected. Stop.

“So that’s the message from Newcastle and this is probably why you see now many reports on Liverpool not willing to bid again for Alexander Isak, because obviously when you see Newcastle that strong on their position for Liverpool, [it] would be pointless to go and send bids every day, every hour for Isak.

“But internally Liverpool know that this is part of the game. It’s still [the] beginning of August. There’s still plenty of time to go before the end of the transfer window.

“Also, Liverpool expected Newcastle to be strong on their position, especially because of one reason: the only way for the Alexander Isak deal to happen this summer is if Newcastle find a top striker on the market, top striker, and decide internally to let Isak go to Liverpool. That’s the only way.

“Liverpool wanted to show to the player, okay, we are really ready. That’s not just an informal conversation. That’s not just a verbal proposal. It’s an official bid.

“So Liverpool sent a clear message to Alexander Isak. We are here. We are ready. We have the money. We are prepared to make something important. Newcastle say no. But Alexander Isak remains on his on his position.”

And now talkSPORT claim that Newcastle have made a ‘transfer U-turn’ over Isak as they jump to the front of the queue to land Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

There are reports claiming that Leipzig are about to ‘accept’ an offer from the Magpies for Sesko and talkSPORT add that Newcastle are ‘ready to reluctantly cash in on Alexander Isak if they land’ the Slovenia international.

The report adds: ‘It is believed that the Merseyside outfit will not meet Newcastle’s £150m valuation of their Swedish prized asset.

‘But they are ready to make a second offer if and when the Sesko switch is confirmed.’

Isak’s agent, Gonzalo Gaitan, has spoken out about his client’s future amid interest from Liverpool, insisting that they are ‘close to finalising’ his ‘next step’.

Gaitan told Saudi Arabian outlet Arriyadiyah: “We are already studying and analysing all options, and we may be close to finalising the next step for the player.”

Alan Shearer has given his reaction to Isak wanting to leave Newcastle with the former striker urging the Magpies to “get him out”.

Shearer told The Rest is Football podcast: “No, I’m not angry at all towards him. I understand how football works, I know what happens in and around the game.

“I probably understand his mentality. Do I like it? Do I understand it? Probably two different things.

“But I know what football is about and I know how it works, and obviously Liverpool have been into him or his agent.

“I just thought it might have happened next year and if it really is impossible for Eddie to turn him around and he says no, and it sounds like that is the case, I want him to be out now, you get your big money for him, whoever’s prepared to pay that and you get other people in, hopefully beforehand, and then you move on.

“As I said, no individual is bigger than any football club, and if he doesn’t want to be there, fine, get what you can and get him out and say thanks very much for the memories, off you go.”