According to reports, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is ‘unlikely’ to pursue one exit route this summer as an update on a new contract has surfaced.

Liverpool were dealt a huge blow on Tuesday as it emerged that Trent Alexander-Arnold has finalised an ‘agreement’ to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also in the final few months of their contract, but Alexander-Arnold was always the most likely of the three players to leave this summer amid interest from Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been in the market for Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement over the past year. The England international was made their top target and they appear to have landed their preferred option.

Thankfully for Liverpool, Salah is reportedly leaning towards committing his future to the Premier League giants as a report from GiveMeSport claims he’s ‘unlikely to move’ to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

It is noted that the Saudi Pro League ‘dealmakers’ are yet to make a ‘new formal offer’ for Salah as they are ‘pessimistic’ about their chances of signing the attacker.

It is also claimed that ‘the feeling within Anfield is that the Egyptian won’t move to the Middle East this summer, and there is optimism he will extend’ his deal.

‘Although Salah is free to talk to other clubs and pre-agree a contract, Saudi dealmakers have been unable to make significant progress. ‘Salah has instead prioritised Liverpool talks and despite saying in November he is “more out than in” at Anfield, there is optimism an extension will now take place to allow him to stay with Arne Slot’s side.’

