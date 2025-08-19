According to reports, Alexander Isak’s proposed move to Liverpool is in major doubt as Newcastle United’s ‘situation’ continues to ‘escalate’.

The prolonged Isak saga remains unresolved and it’s unclear whether he will secure his desired move to Liverpool before this summer transfer window closes.

Isak has made it abundantly clear that he sees his future away from Newcastle and has spat his dummy out in pursuit of his preferred move to Liverpool.

The Reds, meanwhile, remain interested in Isak after landing Hugo Ekitike for around £80m as the Newcastle star, who scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, has been deemed a dream signing for the Premier League holders.

Earlier this summer, Liverpool failed with a bid worth around £110m (plus an extra £10m in add-ons) for Isak, who is reportedly valued at around £150m by Newcastle.

It has subsequently been suggested that the Reds will return with an improved bid if/when Newcastle land a suitable replacement for their prized asset.

However, Newcastle are far from guaranteed to fill the void left by Isak before this window closes as they are struggling to acquire their leading targets.

The Magpies have already missed out on Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, while their focus has switched to landing Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

It is at least positive for Newcastle that Wissa wants to join the club, but Brentford are making life difficult for the forward and their Premier League rivals.

On Monday evening, Newcastle reporter Craig Hope revealed that Wissa to Newcastle is ‘in doubt’ and this deal will have a ‘huge impact’ on Isak’s future.

Hope said on X: ‘Yoane Wissa situation escalates as he deletes all trace of Brentford on Insta.

‘He thought he’d agreement to go but Bees asking £50m+. NUFC deal in doubt

‘Huge impact for Isak/Liverpool. NUFC need TWO strikers for it to happen. They’ve signed zero.’

The Sun, meanwhile, are reporting that Newcastle are to ‘launch an improved bid’ of around £35m for Wissa after Brentford rejected their initial £30m offer.

However, Brentford are ‘refusing to let Wissa go without signing a replacement’ and ‘in bad news for the Toon, it is believed the Bees are not close to finding a new main man to play up top’.

