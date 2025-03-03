Mohamed Salah’s reported stance on holding talks over leaving Liverpool has surfaced amid interest from several European and Saudi Pro League sides.

Salah is the second-best footballer due to become a free agent in the summer as he has entered the final few months of his contract.

It remains to be seen whether Salah will commit his future to Liverpool, as he is attracting interest from clubs in Europe and the Middle East.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk could also become free agents in 2025, so the Reds are in a precarious position heading into the summer window.

Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the most likely of the three players to move on as he is younger and has admirers at Real Madrid, who are searching for Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement.

Salah and Van Dijk have been two of Liverpool’s best players this season, but recent reports suggest they are leaning towards committing their futures to the runaway Premier League leaders.

Liverpool previously rejected a huge bid from the Saudi Pro League for Salah, who has also been sporadically linked with FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite this, a report in France claims Salah currently has no intention of discussing an exit as his heart is seemingly set on committing his future to Liverpool.

According to our sources, Mohamed Salah would like to stay at Liverpool and is not in talks with any club at the moment.’

Regarding Alexander-Arnold, a new report from Liverpool Echo has revealed the club’s current ‘hope’ amid serious interest from Real Madrid.