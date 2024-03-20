Journalist Neil Jones has confirmed that Liverpool “would want to be in the conversation” if Jamal Musiala leaves Bayern Munich in the summer.

The Reds are set for a summer of change with Jurgen Klopp announcing that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Liverpool ‘very keen to strike a deal’ for Musiala?

Liverpool appointed Richard Hughes on Wednesday as their new sporting director, while Michael Edwards has returned to replace FSG president Mike Gordon.

And there have been reports that the duo have already got to work on identifying key targets with claims that Bayern Munich winger Musiala is Edwards’ ‘first priority’ on his return to Anfield.

Liverpool are said to be ‘very keen to strike a deal’ for the Germany international in the summer despite claims he could cost them as much as £100m.

And now Jones, who has covered Liverpool for years as a journalist, insists that Musiala is one player the Reds are interested in but he poured cold water on rumours of some other Bayern Munich players moving to Anfield.

Jones wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Bayern Munich look like they are going to have a summer of real change, in the dugout and within their squad, and there are certainly a few players that could be in the minds of a lot of top clubs. Joshua Kimmich, for example, is being linked away, although from a Liverpool perspective I’d be giving that one a wide berth.

“Serge Gnabry, too, seems like a far-fetched link when it comes to Liverpool. He’ll be 29 in July and has not played an awful lot of football over the past few months. Liverpool are not in the business of spending big money and dishing out big contracts to such players. The same goes for Leroy Sane, who turned 28 in January.

“Musiala is different. At 21 he has his best years ahead of him, and he absolutely has the potential to be one of the very best in his position. I know that from a Bayern point of view, they are desperate to retain him, and I also know that pretty much every other top club in Europe, Liverpool included, would want to be in the conversation should he leave. I don’t imagine Manchester City or Real Madrid would be sitting on their hands there!

“Liverpool’s stance whenever I’ve asked has always been a ‘well, yes, of course we like him’ but as far as I’m aware there is nothing more concrete than that, despite the links. If I were a gambler, I’d bet on him staying at Bayern – even if I would love to see him at Anfield! “