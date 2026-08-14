Major Liverpool signing ON despite Romano denials with official bid imminent

Despite Fabrizio Romano declaring a Liverpool move was ‘off’, it’s very much back on and an opening bid is imminent, according to one journalist closer to the situation.

Having banked Ronald Araujo who provides vital cover at both centre-back and right-back, Liverpool’s full focus in the final weeks of the window – at least from an arrivals perspective – is on signing two new wingers.

Bradley Barcola is the undisputed top target, and a verbal agreement on personal terms with the electric Frenchman has been sealed.

Club-to-club talks between PSG and Liverpool are taking place on a daily basis, though are yet to yield a breakthrough.

The colossal transfer fee is at the heart of the lack of progress. As yet, PSG haven’t reduced their gargantuan €170m / £145m asking price, while Liverpool don’t wish to pay much more than £120m.

However, with PSG being on the cusp of signing Barcelona’s Ferran Torres (€50m) and striking an agreement with Ajax for the arrival of Mika Godts (€55m), Liverpool’s hope is PSG finally lower their valuation to something more palatable.

The other winger Liverpool want also plays in Paris – Ibrahim Mbaye.

The talented 18-year-old wants out of PSG and while he’s fielded interest from Bayer Leverkusen, his priority is to sign for Liverpool. That’s despite very recent suggestions Manchester United have thrown their hat in the ring.

Liverpool to launch first bid for Ibrahim Mbaye

However, a recent update from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, claimed Mbaye to Liverpool was ‘off’ due to the high costs involved.

Per Romano, Liverpool and owners FSG deemed PSG’s asking price – rumoured to be around €50m – to be ‘too expensive’.

But according to a fresh update from L’Equipe journalist, Loic Tanzi, Mbaye to Liverpool is not off.

On the contrary, Tanzi claimed it’s very much on, given Liverpool are currently in the process of readying their official opening bid which will be sent over the next few days.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Alexis Mac Allister reaches decision on leaving Liverpool to join Man City amid verdict on Andoni Iraola

* Liverpool ‘transfer bombshell’ gives them ‘major boost’ for Barcola signing

* Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool decision on Rio Ngumoha sale as Barcola deal advances

Should Liverpool succeed in signing both Barcola and Mbaye, the expectation is they’ll give the green light to Cody Gakpo’s departure.

The Dutchman is valued at a hefty £70m, though that price tag isn’t dissuading Tottenham who aim to sign both Gakpo and Savinho (Manchester City) in a double deal worth roughly £130m.