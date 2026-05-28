The future of Ibrahima Konate is still up in the air.

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate is reportedly ‘set to leave’ the Premier League giants upon the expiry of his contract next month.

The centre-back’s future has been in doubt over the past year because he entered the final year of his contract at the start of this campaign.

Konate was one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League last season, but his form over the past year has been incredibly disappointing as he has been a weak link in Liverpool’s defence.

This has potentially cost him a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer, but he has also been linked with other European giants ahead of his contract expiry.

Despite this, Konate said in an interview last month that he and Liverpool were “close to an agreement” over a contract extension.

“My future? There are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement,” Konate said.

READ: Top 10 Premier League market value decreases of 2025/26 features Liverpool trio

“I think everyone wished for that for as long as possible but we are in a good way.

“There is a big chance I’m here next season. This is what I always wanted. I’m waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask Richard [Hughes, ­Liverpool’s sporting director] what I said to him in September, November and he’s going to say something to make everyone quiet.”

Konate also indicated that he had no concerns over the time it’s taken to sort his contract situation. He added: “This is negotiation.

“With Virgil [van Dijk] and Mo [Salah] last season it was exactly the same. I think they signed the contract in April and this is maybe how the club want it.”

READ MORE: Slot’s Liverpool future still ‘uncertain’ as Szoboszlai ‘not happy’ and teammate ‘unfairly singled out for criticism’

Ibrahima Konate is ‘set to leave’ Liverpool

Now, though, Konate’s situation appears to be very different, with journalist Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook reporting that he and Liverpool are going to go their separate ways this summer.

Jacobs said on X: “Exclusive: Ibrahima Konate is expected to leave Liverpool. No agreement has been reached between #LFC and the French defender despite Konate indicating in April an agreement was close.”

Crook added: “EXC: Ibrahima Konate set to leave #LFC.”

In their story on talkSPORT, they added:

‘The French centre-back’s contract runs out in a matter of weeks on July 1, and an agreement over a new deal has not been reached. ‘Those claims [from last month] from the 27-year-old appear to have gone nowhere, as he will depart the club this summer.’

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, have shed light on why Konate and Liverpool could not reach an agreement and what the club is planning to do now.

They explained:

‘TEAMtalk understands there remained a substantial divide regarding signing-on fees and agent payments — issues made even more complicated by Konate’s contractual situation and growing leverage as an impending free agent. ‘Liverpool had attempted to find a resolution in recent weeks, but sources indicate the club have now accepted that the 27-year-old will not be staying at Anfield beyond this summer.’

READ NEXT: £69m Salah replacement ‘reserves house’ ahead of Liverpool transfer with Diomande deal at dead end