Alexander-Arnold ‘doesn’t understand’ Liverpool fan backlash, as Reds are to blame’ for exit scenario

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly ‘saddened’ by backlash at his decision to leave for Real Madrid, and ‘doesn’t understand’ it, given the Reds are said to be ‘responsible’.

Many reports of late have suggested that Alexander-Arnold either already is a Real Madrid player, or is soon to be one. A year ago, reports of Real’s interest in the Liverpool man first surfaced.

Since then, they lodged a bid to sign him in January, which was knocked back, meaning if he’s to leave now, he’ll do so for free, with his contract up at the end of the season.

According to the latest reports in Spain, Alexander-Arnold is expected to sign for Real in the ‘coming days’, and he has privately responded to backlash from Liverpool fans about his impending exit, with some branding him a ‘traitor’.

It’s reported that some fans are unhappy with him leaving the club on a free transfer, and while he is ‘saddened’, the right-back ‘doesn’t understand’ why he’s receiving criticism.

Indeed, Liverpool were given the chance to sell Alexander-Arnold, but decided not to, so it’s stated they are ‘solely responsible’ for not bringing in any money from the transfer.

The right-back is said to have always been ‘steadfast’ in the face of Liverpool offers to renew his contract, as his desire was to play for Real, and he ‘didn’t consider any other option’.

With the fact that this saga has been going on for a year, and the Reds have been knocked back more than once by Alexander-Arnold, they should have surely seen this coming, and known selling was their best chance.

They seemingly didn’t want to give up, hoping the defender would come round, and that is why they refused the chance to sell him.

But it seems that will mean there is no money coming in, unless they finally manage to convince him to sign a new contract, opening up the possibility of a sale down the line. However, that does not seem likely.

