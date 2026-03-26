Jurgen Klopp has been linked with Real Madrid and PSG.

According to reports, Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has set an ‘essential condition’ for him to ‘accept’ his next managerial job.

Klopp has been away from management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign following a nine-year stint at Anfield.

The Liverpool great opted to leave the Premier League giants as he felt he needed a break from management, but he returned to football at the start of 2025.

This came via the 58-year-old becoming the Global Head of Football for Red Bull, with this relatively stress-free role easing him back into work.

After leaving Liverpool, Klopp claimed that he may never return to management, but this has not stopped him from being heavily linked with several clubs and countries in recent months.

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Real Madrid and the German national team have been mentioned as potential next positions for Klopp, but he poured cold water on these claims this week.

When asked about the possibility of joining Real Madrid, he said: “It’s good that we’re talking about this.

“When is a story a story? When someone takes a sheet of paper and writes something on it? Or when there’s actually something to it?

“Has Real Madrid ever called me? Not once, not a single time in my managerial career. I’ll take over at Atlético Madrid as well, preferably at the same time. Sorry, Madrid, you’ll have to ring first!”

And regarding managing Germany, Klopp added: “I’m not thinking about that at all at the moment.

“Who knows what the next few years will bring, but there are absolutely no plans in that regard.”

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This has not stopped a report in Spain claiming Klopp is replacing Julian Nagelsmann as Germany boss after this summer’s World Cup.

As per the report, Klopp is said to have made it clear that he ‘will only accept’ an offer to become Germany boss if Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos is made his No.2.

This ‘demand’ is said to be an ‘essential condition’ for Klopp, and it has ‘surprised’ the German ‘federation’.

Regarding their stance on uniting Klopp with Kroos, the report claims:

‘The reality is that the German federation is studying this demand in detail. Bringing Kroos in would mean redefining part of the technical structure, but it also offers clear advantages in terms of leadership and credibility. However, it’s not a minor decision and is generating some internal debate, especially due to his lack of experience on the sidelines. ‘Klopp, for his part, maintains a firm stance. He doesn’t want to take the job without having control over his staff and considers Kroos essential to guaranteeing the project’s success.’

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