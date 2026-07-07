One of Spain’s big three are ‘serious’ about signing Liverpool legend, Mohamed Salah, and if a deal were agreed, he’d take the replace of an outbound icon.

Liverpool parted ways with one of their all-time greats on June 30 by mutual consent. Salah, 34, still had a year remaining on his deal at Anfield. However, with his on-field displays showing dramatic signs of decline and Salah not taking kindly to the early phases of a diminished role, the decision to split was made.

Salah was recently named Liverpool’s fourth greatest player in their illustrious history by the club, behind only Steven Gerrard (first), Kenny Dalglish (second) and Ian Rush (third).

He’s about to embark on one of the biggest challenges of his career as he attempts to guide Egypt past Argentina and into the World Cup quarter finals.

However, if Egypt’s World Cup hopes end at the hands of Lionel Messi and co, all eyes will be on who Salah signs for next at club level.

Everton boss, David Moyes, recently laughed off suggestions Salah could sign for the Toffees. While Moyes hailed Salah as ‘exceptional,’ he admitted the rivalry between Everton and Liverpool makes striking a deal for Salah ‘impossible’.

Instead, a move to a different league likely awaits, and according to an update from AfricaTopSports, Salah could be heading to LaLiga.

Atletico Madrid ‘serious’ about signing Mo Salah

It’s claimed Atletico Madrid are eyeing Salah as a ‘statement signing’, and they’re now ‘serious’ about getting this deal done.

Aiding their cause is the fact no transfer fee will have to be paid, though the the sign-on fee and wages involved will be substantial.

Diego Simeone’s side are poised to wave goodbye to arguably their greatest ever player when Antoine Griezmann leaves for a second time on July 13.

Griezmann – who is Atleti’s all-time leading scorer with 212 goals – is heading to MLS side Orlando City. That deal will become official next week.

The report claims Atletico Madrid want Salah signed as Griezmann’s successor, and the club are no stranger to bringing in iconic veteran forwards with a point to prove.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Liverpool complete superb signing as Fabrizio Romano declares ‘here we go’

* Yan Diomande told to sign for Liverpool as Reds expert reveals FSG acceptance in winger update

* Real Madrid offered €120m Liverpool target in staggering deal – report

Atleti famously signed David Villa and Luis Suarez from Barcelona in 2013 and 2020 respectively. Atleti would go on to win LaLiga in each of the seasons those legendary strikers were signed.

It could be third time lucky if Atleti pull off a similar coup with Salah, who despite struggling last term, still broke double figures in both goals (12) and assists (10).

Once Egypt’s World Cup campaign ends, expect updates on Salah’s next step to come thick and fast.