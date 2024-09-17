According to reports, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is ‘moving away’ from the Premier League giants as he is ‘not expected’ to sign a new contract.

Salah is rightly regarded as one of the best players in Premier League history and the 32-year-old has made a superb start to this season.

The Egypt international has three goals and three assists in his four Premier League appearances, but his long-term future at Liverpool is in doubt.

The 32-year-old, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are due to be out of contract in 2025 and it remains to be seen whether they will commit their future to Liverpool.

Earlier this week, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson backed Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold “to stay”, but he expects Salah “will leave”.

“I believe Mo will leave and the other two will stay,” Johnson said.

“Each of them are going to have an endless list of clubs that will want to sign them if they’re available as a free agent and if Liverpool know that any of them aren’t going to sign a new contract, then I believe they’ve been foolish to not cash in.

“You can’t have players of their calibre walking out on a free.”

Salah was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League during last year’s summer transfer window and Al-Ittihad reportedly failed with a £150m offer.

It has been speculated in recent months that the Middle East outfit remains interested in Salah, but he is reportedly attracting interest from two ‘surprise’ European clubs.

A report in Spain claims ‘iconic’ Liverpool star Salah is ‘moving away’ as he’s ‘closer’ to leaving and is ‘not expected’ to pen a new deal. It is also said that ‘several Saudi Pro League teams are willing to offer him a new challenge outside of Europe’.

The report claims.

‘Salah’s future appears to be moving away from Merseyside. Although Liverpool are yet to make a public move to extend his stay, the possibility of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia has strengthened in recent weeks. ‘The growing interest from Saudi clubs in attracting international stars could be a difficult offer to refuse for the attacker, who would be looking for new challenges in his career. ‘His next destination seems to be far from England, with Saudi Arabia the most likely scenario for his future.’

Last week, Liverpool boss Arne Slot was tight-lipped when he was asked about the chances of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold extending their stay at Anfield.

“It’s again the boring answer that you’ll get from me,” Slot said.

“We don’t talk about contract news here. It is not disruptive because we work with the team and try to get the best out of them.”