Liverpool identify €100m star as ‘ideal’ Salah replacement with Real Madrid open to shock sale

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo as he is viewed as an ‘ideal’ replacement for Al-Ittihad target Mohamed Salah.

The Premier League giants were focused on overhauling their midfield during the summer transfer window and around £150m was spent to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

They were also linked with several attackers amid reports linking Salah with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ittihad made a £150m bid for the Egypt international before the summer transfer window closed but this offer was swiftly rejected by Liverpool.

The Middle East outfit did not end up making an improved bid for Salah but they are expected to go back in for the Liverpool star in January or next summer.

Liverpool will have to invest heavily when they try to replace Salah and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has now emerged as a potential target.

Real Madrid splashed out around €45m to sign Rodrygo from Santos in 2018. He impressed for the Spanish giants last season as he grabbed 19 goals and 11 assists in 57 outings across all competitions.

The 22-year-old has started all five of Real Madrid’s first five La Liga games this season but Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that they ‘would be willing to listen to offers’ for him ‘given the possible arrival’ of Kylian Mbappe next year.

Liverpool have ‘joined a list of clubs interested in the Brazilian winger’ in response to the ‘threat of Salah departing for Saudi Arabia’.

The Premier League club’s hierarchy see Rodrygo as an ‘ideal’ solution and Real Madrid would be open to letting him go ‘as long as bids exceed the 100 million euro mark’.

The report adds: ‘Liverpool could face difficulties in completing the operation, as Real Madrid would not be willing to negotiate unless an exceptional offer arrives, especially if Mohamed Salah finally leaves the club in January.

‘Despite the potential obstacles, Liverpool have included Rodrygo on their target list, and his name remains on the discussion table at Anfield.’

West Ham star Michail Antonio boldly claimed earlier this week that he “knows for a fact that Salah was ready to go” in the summer.

The West Ham forward told the Footballer’s Football Podcast: “He didn’t turn that down, no way. He was locked up and the Reds had put that red arrow across: ‘You are not going anywhere’.

“He did not stop that at all. To be fair to him, he didn’t kick up a fuss and let them do what they were doing. But I know for a fact that he was ready to go.”

