Liverpool identify ‘ideal replacement’ for £25m star as Slot eyes long-term upgrade in key position

Liverpool have identified Rennes full-back Adrien Truffert as a potential long-term replacement for the popular Andy Robertson at left-back.

The Scottish international is still the first-choice left-back under Arne Slot, although it’s no secret that he isn’t exactly getting any younger.

Robertson missed a large chunk of last season through injury and given his age, it makes sense that the Reds are looking at signing a long-term replacement.

Liverpool originally signed Robertson for just £8m from Hull City and according to Transfermarkt, he currently has a market value of £25m.

While Liverpool do have Konstantinos Tsimikas waiting in the wings, it’s thought that the club will look to sign a replacement for Robertson in the upcoming transfer windows.

According to Football Insider, Truffert is on the club’s radar as he is seen as someone who could potentially fill the boots of the Scotsman in the years to come.

The Rennes star has a good passing range which could make him an ‘ideal replacement’ for Robertson according to reports.

Being just 22 years old, it’s also fair to assume that he still has the best years of his career ahead of him yet.

His contract with Rennes is valid until 2026 and while he is a player that Liverpool are looking at, it’s thought that signing a new left-back isn’t their ‘top priority’ at this stage.

Full-backs have a key role in Slot’s system, which was evident in Liverpool’s season opener against Ipswich.

Both Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold remained quite narrow when the Reds had the ball and Slot himself has explained this tactical tweak.

“If the full-backs are all down the line and you play the full-back then he’s very far away from some other players and it takes really long to get the ball over there,” Slot told Sky Sports.

“So if you are playing closer to each other, then the ball goes faster from one foot to another and that gives less time to the opponent to defend.

“The idea of full-backs, of players playing close together is to have short passes which give limited time to the other team to defend.

“You can switch play faster of course and receive the ball all the way down the line.”

For the time being, Robertson is still more than capable of delivering at the top level, but given the emphasis Slot places on his full-backs, it makes sense that the club are looking at his long-term replacement.

