Liverpool have been told to consider Aston Villa boss Unai Emery as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp as “success follows him everywhere”.

The Premier League giants are searching for a new boss ahead of next season as Klopp has announced that this campaign will be his last as their manager.

Emery to Liverpool?

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso was initially the clear favourite to replace Klopp but he has committed his future to the Bundesliga champions for one more season.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has since emerged as the new leading candidate to replace Klopp, but Liverpool expert Neil Jones thinks they should consider appointing Emery.

“I’d be interested to know what fans would think of Unai Emery,” Jones said on Redmen TV.

“If you can get Aston Villa playing that way, and listen, Villa aren’t a small club by any means and they’re not on a small budget, but they are overachieving where they are at this time.

“They’re also overachieving in terms of the performance levels that they’re producing. He is some coach and some manager. His Arsenal record might colour it for some people, but he still got them to a European final. If you’re talking about pedigree and what have you got in your back pocket, he is as well stocked as anyone.”

READ MORE: Curtis Jones gets his annual F365 battering to usher in end-of-season excellence



Jones also explained why he thinks Emery is “underappreciated”.

“Is it a perception thing, is it an age thing, or maybe a communication thing that would suffer? I think he’s a brilliant manager,” Jones added.

“Maybe being underappreciated, I think Emery is another one of those. The fact he’s come to the Premier League and did what he did.

“He’s done it at Sevilla, he’s done it at Villarreal. Success, or progress, seems to follow him everywhere. He’s doing it in the Premier League now and they’re in a good position now to qualify for the Champions League as Aston Villa manager.”

Amorim alternatives…

Liverpool are at risk of being knocked out of the Europa League as Atalanta won 3-0 at Anfield in the first leg of their quarter-final last week.

Atalanta boss – Gian Piero Gasperini – recently admitted that he is “happy” to be linked with Liverpool but his “focus” is on the Serie A outfit.

READ MORE: Mailbox… Who did Man City buy that Arsenal or Liverpool could not afford?



A report from HITC insists Gasperini is ‘not a candidate’ to replace Klopp but they have picked out three potential alternatives to Amorim.