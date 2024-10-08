Liverpool are reportedly ‘observing’ the transfer market to find a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah and two potential targets have been identified.

Salah has entered the final year of his contract at Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether he will extend his stay at Anfield beyond the end of this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the same position and are linked with a potential move away from Liverpool.

While a European giant are reportedly ready to ‘offer’ Salah a three-year contract, the Egypt international is also heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Middle East side Al-Ittihad previously failed with a £150m bid for Salah, while Al-Ahli are said to be ‘planning’ a double swoop on Liverpool for the 32-year-old and one his teammates.

It has been widely reported that Salah’s preference would be to stay with Liverpool. However,the possibility of him leaving is real as several clubs can offer him a stronger financial package.

Liverpool signed Italy international Federico Chiesa from Juventus in a cut-price deal in the summer, but they would inevitably enter the market for another new forward if Salah leaves next year.

A report from German journalist Patrick Berger claims Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi ‘are among those being discussed and observed’ at Liverpool.

Berger said: ‘Liverpool FC is internally going through several options for Mo Salah’s successor – Omar Marmoush and Karim Adeyemi are among those being discussed and observed.

‘Eintracht would like to extend Marmoush’s contract for another year and increase his salary accordingly. Nottingham and Aston Villa were interested in the striker in the summer.’

25-year-old Marmoush enjoyed a brilliant debut season at Frankfurt as he grabbed 12 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga.

Marmoush, like Salah, is an Egypt international and he’s sparkled at the start of this campaign. He has 12 goal involvements in just six Bundesliga outings this term.

The Frankfurt star’s best position is as a striker, but he’s also capable of playing as a left winger. Adeyemi meanwhile is best-operated as a winger and can play on either flank.

Adeyemi has also been superb at the start of this season as he’s got five goals and five assists in eight appearances across all competitions. He got a hat-trick as Dortmund dismantled Celtic in the Champions League last week.

Berger’s report is backed up by journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has revealed a potential “concern” Liverpool will have with Adeyemi.

He tweeted: Omar #Marmoush is on the list of FC Liverpool. The Reds are closely monitoring his situation. #LFC

“Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt want to extend his contract early by one year until 2028. Without a release clause. The top priority for #SGE is to keep the 25-year-old top striker in the winter.

He added: “Not only Omar #Marmoush, Liverpool are also monitoring Dortmund’s Karim #Adeyemi. #LFC are considering him as a potential successor to Mohamed #Salah.

“Several top clubs are following the situation of the 22y/o. However, his injury proneness is a concern for potential suitors. Adeyemi’s contract with #BVB runs until 2027.”