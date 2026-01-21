Liverpool identify second star they’re ‘aiming to sign’ in the summer in £152m double swoop

Liverpool will look to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds spent over £400m on new signings in the last summer market as the Liverpool owners looked to build on the success of Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

However, after winning the Premier League last term, Slot could not keep up the momentum as Liverpool find themselves fourth in the table.

Premier League leaders Arsenal, who finished ten points behind the Reds last term, are currently 14 points ahead of Slot’s defending champions.

It is unclear whether Slot will still be their manager next season with some rumours that they are waiting until the end of this campaign before going in a new direction.

But their recruitment plans are likely to stay the same with rumours yesterday that Liverpool are ‘preparing a concrete bid’ of around €100m (£86m) for RB Leipzig winger Diomande.

Man Utd and Tottenham are also understood to be fans of the 19-year-old but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that he won’t be leaving in January.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The name of Yan Diomande continues to return in the news and in questions because he is considered one of the best young wingers in the world. However, RB Leipzig insist that they want to keep the player in January.

“Despite Manchester United sending scouts again and Tottenham being ready to do business immediately in January with an important financial proposal, Leipzig’s intention is clear.

“RB Leipzig insist that Diomande will not leave in this January window. They are not looking for money after making major sales in the summer, including Benjamin Sesko, Lois Openda and Xavi Simons.

“The message from Leipzig is that the player will stay in January, but in the summer it will be a crazy battle. Man Utd are sending scouts, Tottenham are involved and PSG are also following the player closely.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Liverpool are ‘aiming to sign’ midfielder Adam Wharton from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

It is understood that the Eagles have ‘accepted the departure’ ahead of the summer transfer window but they won’t allow him to go for at least £65m plus add-ons, with a fee of as much as £100m mentioned elsewhere.

Liverpool see Wharton as an ‘ideal partner to enhance the performance of players like Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch’ as ‘the roadmap at Anfield remains firm’ despite Slot’s potential exit.

The report also hints that Liverpool will move for Wharton decisively this summer in order to avoid a mass battle for the Crystal Palace midfielder, which could increase his price.