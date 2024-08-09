Liverpool ignite Man Utd hijack as Slot finds perfect target to replace unconvincing Red

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reportedly looking to hijack a Manchester United move for Matthijs de Ligt, as he sees him as the perfect replacement for Ibrahima Konate.

Slot is seemingly carefully deciding what he wants his squad to look like after inheriting it from Jurgen Klopp. Indeed, two months into the transfer window, the Dutchman is yet to sign a single player.

But he clearly has ideas about the makeup of the Liverpool side, having decided he doesn’t fancy Konate, who played 37 times under Slot’s predecessor last season.

Instead, he’d like to sign Bayern Munich defender De Ligt, who has been linked with the Reds at times this summer, and would clearly make a good partner for Virgil van Dijk, given the pair have played a lot of football together for the Netherlands.

According to Football Insider, Slot sees him as the ‘perfect’ partner, and is ready to move for him.

It’s said that the centre-back is in advanced talks with rivals Manchester United, who have been looking at bringing in a new central defender all summer, both before and after they signed one, in Leny Yoro.

Slot cares not that the Red Devils are moving towards De Ligt, as it’s said he is ‘pushing Liverpool to hijack’ any United deal for him.

It’s believed the Manchester outfit remain favourites at this stage. Recent reports also suggested that United remain confident of getting the Dutchman through the door.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Man Utd: £50m top target demands transfer ‘ASAP’ with Ratcliffe set to ‘cut losses’ on flop

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘one’ transfer ‘to watch’ as ‘priority’ rules out swap deal with Euro giants

👉 Man Utd offered ‘more than a dozen’ stars, but Ratcliffe refusing to give up on No 1 target

But they and Liverpool could find it tricky to snare the defender, after a change in circumstances at Bayern.

It was expected that De Ligt would be let go by the German giants as they were on the track to signing Jonathan Tah in order to take his place in the squad, but they have now decided against that move.

With a couple of Bayern centre-backs injured, they’ll want to keep depth at the back, and could refuse to let De Ligt leave without getting another central defender through the door.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho to ruin Man Utd Amrabat transfer plan, with expected transfer to hurt midfielder