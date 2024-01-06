Liverpool to ‘immediately’ pay £60m to sign Arsenal, Man Utd target as Salah’s exit is a ‘done deal’

Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their interest in Arsenal and Manchester United target Michael Olise, who could leave Crystal Palace this month.

Olise is on the radar of several Premier League clubs after his excellent start to the 2023/24 season with Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman has five goals and an assist in his nine Premier League appearances for the Eagles since returning from injury.

The 22-year-old looked likely to leave Palace in the summer amid interest from Chelsea but he ended up committing his future to the Premier League outfit by signing a new contract.

Olise is still expected to leave Palace at some point this year, though. There is understood to be a £60m release clause in his new contract and he is being pursued by Arsenal and Man Utd.

Liverpool have recently joined the race to sign Olise as part of a ‘transfer mission’ and Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Paisley Gates) claim they are planning to ‘get ahead’ of competition and ‘immediately’ sign the Palace standout.

To get this done, Liverpool are said to be ‘willing to pay a fee of £52m-£60m (60-70 million euros)’ to force Palace into a sale this month.

After investing over £200m to overhaul their midfield in the summer, Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to have loads of money to spend this month, so perhaps take this report with a pinch of salt.

Klopp’s budget would be enhanced if Salah moves on amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, however.

Middle East outfit Al-Ittihad submitted a £150m bid for the attacker in the summer but this offer was swiftly rejected by Liverpool.

Salah is under contract until 2025 and has been in fine form this season. He’s grabbed 14 goals and eight assists in his 20 Premier League appearances.

Liverpool will be without the Egypt international for the next couple of weeks while he competes in the African Cup of Nations and if one former Premier League goalkeeper is to be believed (he shouldn’t), he will soon head for the Saudi Pro League.

FEATURE: Firmino followed back to Premier League by ex-Liverpool quartet in Saudi renegade XI

This is because ex-Tottenham shot-stopper Paul Robinson has boldly claimed Salah’s move to Saudi Arabia is already a “done deal”.

“For me, it’s a done deal,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“For his personal ambitions, his personal wealth and for his hereditary wealth to leave for his family. Not just that, but because of his religious beliefs. Playing in that league, he will be an icon.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was taken over there at the start of it all, but he can’t play forever. Mohamed Salah, in that league, tops Ronaldo. The interest that it spikes and the revenue that he brings to that league.

“That will be the biggest deal that the Premier League has ever seen, I have no doubt.”