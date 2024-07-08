Liverpool ‘immediately started working’ on £25m after being ‘surprised’ at Euro 2024 display

Liverpool want to sign Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz in the summer transfer window after being impressed by his Euro 2024 displays, according to reports.

The Reds have been linked with a number of wingers already this summer as they look to boost their attack under new head coach Arne Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

Widespread reports indicated that Liverpool are keen on signing Newcastle United and England winger Anthony Gordon but that the Magpies’ valuation of the former Everton star has put them off.

It may not be the end of the saga for the summer window as there have been reports that Gordon’s ‘head is in a mess’ after being ‘denied his dream move’.

But for now Liverpool are looking at other targets in that position with Turkish outlet Milliyet claiming that the Reds are ‘interested’ in Galatasaray winger Yilmaz.

The Turkey international is ‘wanted’ by Liverpool, while the 24-year-old is ‘also interested in Manchester United and Tottenham’ as his stock has risen since the national team were knocked out of Euro 2024.

It is understood he is ‘admired’ at Liverpool ‘for his superiority over’ Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake as Turkey lost 2-1 to the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 quarter-final.

Liverpool were ‘surprised’ by his performance in the match and the report adds that the Reds ‘immediately started working’ on a deal to sign the player after watching his display.

He was originally valued at €30m (£25m) but it is claimed that Galatasaray ‘are open to a sale much higher than this figure’ following the new interest from Liverpool and other top clubs.

Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk praised Turkey and Yilmaz in the aftermath of the Netherlands’ victory, he said: “Baris Alper Yilmaz was running constantly. He was running elusive.

“It was difficult for every defender. He made it very hard for us. He couldn’t score a goal though. If we were to describe him in any way, he is a really important player.”

There have been rumours that Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window after bids from Saudi Arabia for his services a year ago.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists it has been “quiet” on Salah this summer with a lack of proper update on his future.

Romano said recently: “Despite the rumours, I’ve still zero updates on Mo Salah’s situation so far. It’s quiet, there are no changes with Saudi clubs, and though the interest is there since last summer, Liverpool have not received any proposals or approaches at the moment.

“I don’t have any confirmation or guarantee either about Salah leaving and joining Saudi this summer.”