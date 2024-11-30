Liverpool ‘impressed’ by Serie A left-back but Slot ‘likes’ three others amid Robertson doubts

Liverpool are one of three Premier League clubs interested in signing Atalanta wing-back Matteo Ruggeri, according to reports.

Arne Slot could be in the market for a new left-back with Andy Robertson getting on a bit.

The Scotland captain has conceded a penalty in both of his last two matches for Liverpool. Both were saved by Caoimhin Kelleher, though Adam Armstrong scored a rebound in Southampton’s 3-2 defeat on Sunday.

He has not been in the best of form this year and could be a player Slot is looking to upgrade on,

While Ruggeri is more of a left-wing-back, he has been very impressive for Atalanta in 2024 and might be a fantastic addition.

Atalanta in general have been in remarkable form and beat Young Boys 6-1 away from home in the Champions League earlier this week.

It was their seventh win in a row and stretched their unbeaten run to 12 matches.

Ruggeri has been a consistent starter under Gian Piero Gasperini but could be off at the end of the season.

Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd interested in Atalanta star

According to The Boot Room, Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all interested in signing the Italian.

Unfortunately for the three clubs, ‘Atalanta have no interest in considering’ selling Ruggeri in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has ‘impressed scouts’ who have come to watch him, with more unidentified clubs believed to be keen.

It is claimed that Man City ‘are the team most actively pursuing Ruggeri as things stand’.

Atalanta’s success means Ruggeri is not the only player being chased by Premier League clubs, with Liverpool also targeting Ademola Lookman and Ederson attracting interest from United and Newcastle.

It will be hard to convince the Europa League holders to sell mid-season, as the report claims they ‘are not looking to sell any of their key players in January’.

Liverpool could look elsewhere in the winter transfer window as a result.

It is claimed in the report that head coach Slot ‘likes’ Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri, Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

Robinson might be the Reds’ top alternative and ‘may even be tempted to offer Kostas Tsimikas to Fulham as a makeweight’.

