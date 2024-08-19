Liverpool are in a ‘Cold War’ with Valencia as the two clubs struggle to agree a fee for Giorgi Mamardashvili amid the threat of a Manchester United hijack.

Liverpool are looking to make Mamardashvili their first signing of the summer having been snubbed by midfield target Martin Zubimendi as new sporting director Richard Hughes comes under significant pressure to get a deal over the line.

A report on Saturday claimed Liverpool have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ with Mamardashvili over the move, while a Premier League rival have been ‘chosen’ as his loan club.

‘HITC reported earlier this week that Liverpool were pursuing Mamardashvili. The Merseyside giants see him as the long-term replacement for Alisson Becker. ‘The long-serving Brazilian is now 31 and has attracted Saudi Arabian interest recently. ‘And sources have now confirmed that Mamardashvili has an agreement in principle ahead of a move that will see him officially join Liverpool in the summer of 2025. ‘As Liverpool cannot sign a player and then loan him to a Premier League rival in the same summer, Mamardashvili will remain contracted to Valencia until next year. The current plan, however, is for the former Chelsea and Newcastle United target to join Bournemouth on loan for 2024/25. ‘A plan Liverpool will be happy with, given that they feel Mamardashvili will benefit from gaining experience of English football elsewhere before stepping into Alisson’s shoes. ‘Valencia will bank £34 million. Liverpool are due to pay £30 million, with that final £4 million a loan fee stumped up via Bournemouth.’

But Liverpool are yet to agree a fee with Valencia for the goalkeeper, whom the La Liga side value at €40m.

A report in Spain claims there have been ‘more than three’ proposals made by Liverpool and while they are ‘close’ ‘they have never been enough’.

‘A kind of cold war has already been established between the parties where they have been blocked for days and can ruin the operation’ as Liverpool reckon €40m is ‘not suitable for the operation’.

‘The operation is going through the most tense moment… if Liverpool gives its arm to twist and reaches that figure, but being so close and not taking that final step offers signs that they do not want to meet [Valencia owner] Peter Lim’s requirement.’

‘Steps must be taken after few days of impasse’ amid the possibility of Manchester United hijacking the deal.

A report on Sunday claimed United also hold an interest in Mamardashvili and could make a move for the 23-year-old if they’re able to make some money through player sales.

‘Sources say the 6ft 6in keeper is also very much open to a move to Old Trafford’, the report claims, with United ‘long-time admirers’ of the goalkeeper.

Mamardashvili initially joined Valencia on loan from Dinamo Tbilisi in the summer of 2021 before the move was made permanent, and now has three years remaining on his contract with the La Liga side.