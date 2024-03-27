It has been claimed that Liverpool’s potential “would be devastating” if they beat Juventus in the race to sign Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta.

Koopmeiners has been in stunning form for Atalanta this season as he has grabbed ten goals and three assists in his 25 Serie A appearances this season.

Liverpool, Juventus battle for Koopmeiners

The versatile midfielder has already made it clear that he plans to leave Atalanta in the summer amid reports linking him with Liverpool and Juventus.

He told De Telegraaf: “I have told Atalanta that I want to make a move next summer, but there has to be something really nice to swap that for Atalanta just like that. My girlfriend and I are having a great time in Italy, but for some clubs in England, I’ll put up with the rain.

“I hope there will be nice options I can think about, and then I hope Atalanta receive a nice amount for me, because I will have had a wonderful time there.”

Liverpool are already well-stocked in the midfield department after they invested around £200m last summer to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

READ MORE: Man City stars reassigned after FFP ‘expulsion’… Foden to Chelsea as CB gets ‘dream’ Liverpool move



Despite this, journalist Dean Jones thinks Liverpool‘s “potential would be pretty devastating” if Koopmeiners was added into the mix and this proposed move is “gaining traction”.

“Teun Koopmeiners would be an unbelievable addition to the Premier League. There is long-standing interest in him from Newcastle. While that evaporated, the club now really gaining traction with a move for him are Liverpool,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I do think there is a slot there at Liverpool that they might look towards filling and if they got Koopmeiners, their potential would be pretty devastating.

“The fact he is adding fuel to the fire now by talking about life in England definitely suggests he is becoming open to the move, and that might be in mind with the fact Atalanta have not quite kicked on at the top end of the table this season.”

READ MORE: Conor Gallagher next? Ranking all 10 academy products to swap Big Six clubs



Chiesa update

While Liverpool are likely to focus on signing a new centre-back in the summer, they could be forced into the market for a winger if Mohamed Salah heads to the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool are being linked with several potential recruits in that department and reported Newcastle United target Federico Chiesa has emerged as an option.

The 26-year-old has overcome his injury woes as he has nine goal involvements in his 25 outings for Juventus this term but he could be on the move this summer as his contract is due to expire in 2025.

Italian journalist Fabio Santini has revealed that Liverpool “in particular” are tracking Chiesa as they are said to have made an “offer” for the Italy international, who could cost as much as €45m (around £38m) this summer.

“What does Juventus do? Chiesa could sell and not Vlahovic as is being said,” Santini told TV Play.

“There are offers on Chiesa from the big names in the Premier League, in particular from Liverpool.

“By selling Chiesa they take home around 40-45 million, with that figure Juventus can go knocking on [Mateo] Retegui’s door who should not be seen here as a double of Vlahovic, but if anything as a sidekick to him.”