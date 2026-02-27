Liverpool are ready to break the bank again this summer, with two potential £100million transfers on their radar, according to reports.

After winning the Premier League last season, Liverpool spent over £400million in the summer transfer window.

Their ambitious business led many to believe they would retain the title comfortably, but they have massively underperformed this campaign.

A shocking run of just two wins from 10 league matches effectively ended their title defence and has left them fighting for a place in the Champions League instead.

The Reds’ struggles, according to manager Arne Slot, are due to not having €200m worth of new signings consistently available this season.

Slot believes that spending only €250m “replacing” players rather than “adding” them has hurt the team.

“From the €450m that we spent, I have only been able to use €250m,” Slot said.

“Alexander Isak has never been fit so far. Giovanni Leoni is ruled out for the entire season. [Jeremie] Frimpong has only had an impact in five or six games. We bought a second goalkeeper for €35m (Giorgi Mamardashvili) who barely plays.”

According to an X account with a ‘team of five elite reporters’, in a transfer ‘bombshell’ that will ‘set the entire planet of Reds fans on absolute fire’, Liverpool want to sign both Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Diomande in recent months, while Olise is someone they were more heavily linked with last summer.

Olise has arguably been the Bundesliga’s best player this season, registering 10 goals and 13 assists in 22 appearances.

He recorded 26 goal involvements last campaign as Bayern won the Bundesliga, and they are well on their way to doing so again under Vincent Kompany.

The France international would cost at least £100m, potentially as much as £150m, making a transfer very unlikely.

It’s unlikely, but the Reds broke their transfer record twice last summer, so it cannot be completely ruled out.

The report in question says Liverpool ‘are in talks with Michael Olise’s representatives and will activate the release clause once personal terms are agreed’.

As for Diomande, it’s claimed that the Premier League champions ‘want to sign him’ alongside Olise in the 2026 summer transfer window.

Slot is clearly eager to rebuild his attack after a disappointing title defence, with Mohamed Salah past his best and Cody Gakpo struggling for consistency.

Signing both players would be quite the statement, but it would cost over £200m to make it happen.

Interestingly, Bayern chief Max Eberl confirmed in October that Olise’s contract does not include a release clause, which directly contradicts Thursday evening’s report.

