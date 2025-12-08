Liverpool in ‘very advanced’ talks for Salah replacement as two clubs prepare January offers

Liverpool are reportedly in ‘very advanced’ talks over a deal to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande amid Mohamed Salah’s recent outburst.

The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw by Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday with Arne Slot’s side winning just four of their last 15 matches in all competitions.

Salah was on the bench for a third consecutive match before claiming he had been “thrown under the bus” by Liverpool and insisting his relationship with head coach Slot had broken down.

It now seems clear that Salah’s relationship with Slot is likely to be irreparable and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Egpytian could now be left out of their squad to travel to Italy for their midweek match against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Mo Salah could be out of Liverpool squad set to travel to Italy in order to face Inter on Tuesday. Internal discussions taking place after Salah’s strong words with final verdict to follow today. Arne Slot will speak to the press later today.’

The Sun have reported that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are prepared to make a new offer in January for Salah after reportedly failing two years ago with a bid of around £150m.

GiveMeSport have insisted that Major League Soccer outfit San Diego looking into the possibility of making a bid but have not yet made a formal approach.

And now Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri (via GiveMeSport) insists that Liverpool are looking at replacements with the Reds in ‘very advanced’ talks to sign RB Leipzig winger Diomande.

It is not clear whether they will look to sign the Ivory Coast international in January or the summer but they have set the wheels in motion for a deal to happen.

Despite it seeming like Salah was aiming his frustration at Slot at the weekend, former Liverpool star Jason McAteer reckons he could actually be upset with FSG’s CEO of football Michael Edwards or sporting director Richard Hughes.

McAteer told beIN Sports: “The assumption about somebody is we instantly think the manager. Let’s look at it from a different point of view, let’s think that someone might be Michael Edwards because Mo Salah is a contracted player. He has got 18 months left on his contract, with the value to Saudi Arabia who need a poster boy.

“He might have been but it might have been Michael Edwards and the sporting director. That’s where the contract talks and negotiations go on. Arne Slot is obviously involved but the sporting director is in there to do that deal. They might have said to him: ‘You sign with us for two years, we will guarantee you’ll play most of the games, you’re going to do this, we’re going to give you this’. Arne Slot might not have agreed to this.

“Everyone reads into this someone doesn’t want me. I’m not so sure. I’m thinking Michael Edwards may look at this and think: ‘I need to get money now for this player, I need to get some value out this player, we could probably get some of the money out of what we played him, we could make £60-70 million now’.”