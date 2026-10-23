Liverpool ‘inform’ La Liga side of decision to ‘pay the clause’ to sign £25m winger – response revealed

According to reports, Liverpool have ‘informed’ La Liga side Valencia of their willingness to ‘pay the clause’ to sign 19-year-old winger David Otorbi.

Liverpool have had a mixed start to the 2026/27 season after they were criticised for their lack of transfer activity in the summer.

FSG have been accused of insufficiently backing new head coach Andoni Iraola, though they signed Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz, Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo.

Each of these signings have made a positive impact at the start of this season, but Iraola’s side are arguably short in some positions and could sign another winger in the coming months after the summer exit of Mohamed Salah.

Despite landing Barcola and Munoz, Liverpool also attempted moves for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr, and there have been suggestions that they could return for one of these players in January or next summer.

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However, Liverpool are now linked with Valencia starlet Otorbi, who has one goal in his eight La Liga appearances this season.

Valencia respond to Liverpool communication on signing David Otorbi

Reports in Spain suggest right winger Otorbi is already attracting interest from Liverpool.

Spanish outlet Tribuna Deportiva claims Liverpool indicated to Valencia that they wanted to ‘pay the clause’ to sign him for 30 million euros (£25m).

However, Valencia have subsequently extended Otorbi’s contract and increased the price of his release clause.

READ MORE: Liverpool: Why Alexander-Arnold is more likely to sign for Man Utd than the Reds



The outlet said on X: ‘Liverpool informed VCF and the player’s entourage this week that they wanted to PAY THE CLAUSE of David Otrobi of 30M.

‘VCF moves quickly from that moment and executes the +3 of the contract and raises the clause to 60M.’

Liverpool are also expected to sign a new centre-midfielder in the coming months, with Bournemouth standout Alex Scott among their options.

Chelsea are also in the running to sign Scott, and ex-Blues star Emmanuel Petit thinks the England international “will leave” Bournemouth.

“I love him,” Petit told Betfair.

“He’s got great work rate, he’s intelligent, covers the pitch and uses the ball really well as well. He’s young and has so much quality. He’s now playing for the England national team and I personally believe he’s among the best midfielders in the Premier League, so I’m not surprised other clubs are interested in him.

“He’s similar to Ayyoub Bouaddi at Manchester City and you can see that he has the right temperament and huge ambitions. Every time he comes onto the pitch with the same motivation and desire and this is important.

“He’s good without the ball, he’s good with the ball and he has so many qualities and he can improve, so I’m sure he will leave Bournemouth. Definitely.”

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