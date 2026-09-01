According to reports, Liverpool have sent a clear message to AS Monaco star Lamine Camara, whose proposed move to Chelsea has fallen through.

Camara has been one of the most talked-about players on deadline day, with Monaco changing their mind on letting him leave on multiple occasions.

Initially, Monaco were refusing to sanction Camara’s move to Chelsea, but they opened the door to his exit and reached an agreement with the Blues after Folarin Balogun’s proposed switch to Everton hit a snag.

Monaco reportedly needed a big-money exit on deadline day to raise funds, and Balogun looked the most likely to go until it was reported that he had failed a medical.

This forced Monaco to change plans, but they reverted to selling Balogun after renegotiating a deal with Everton on better terms for the Toffees.

By this time, Chelsea had completed an agreement for Camara, who was set for a medical with a view to finalising his switch to Stamford Bridge.

However, with Balogun heading for an exit, Monaco have dramatically decided to pull the plug on letting Camara join Chelsea on deadline day.

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On this situation, Fabrizio Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: LAMINE CAMARA DEAL OFF.

‘AS Monaco cancel Lamine Camara-Chelsea deal after a written agreement between clubs, as they proceed with Balogun sale to Everton.

‘Chelsea are FURIOUS as call it a deeply unprofessional way to conduct business.’

Liverpool could yet sign Lamine Camara

This is a huge blow for Chelsea, who identified Camara as a leading target to replace Enzo Fernandez. He has now completed a move to Manchester City for around £125m.

And before Chelsea stepped up their move for Camara, it was reported that Liverpool were also in the running for the Monaco star.

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Liverpool ultimately opted against a move for Camara in this window, but journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that they have sent a 12-word message to the midfielder and Monaco over a potential future deal.

Jacobs reported: ‘Liverpool have told Monaco AND Lamine Camara: “If you don’t get your move, we’ll potentially be back in 2027.”’

On talkSPORT’s live blog, it has also been revealed how much Monaco want to sell Camara at some point next year.

‘Ben Jacobs also told us on-air that Liverpool informed Monaco and Camara to wait, and that they could be in for him next summer.

‘Monaco are looking for about £60million to sell. Truly incredible stuff!’

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