Liverpool ‘informed’ of ‘clear’ transfer decision as FSG ‘to accept £40m’ with signing ‘approved’

According to reports, Liverpool have been ‘informed’ of a ‘clear’ transfer decision as they face losing two key stars this summer.

This summer window has been very successful for Liverpool as they have made three statement signings, securing Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

The Reds are also not finished as they are working on a deal to sign Hugo Ekitike, while they are linked with Rodrygo Goes and Marc Guehi.

Arne Slot’s side are also expected to sanction several exits to balance the books in the coming weeks, with some pricey assets to follow Jarell Quansah in leaving.

Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Ibrahima Konate are among the players linked with exits amid interest from Premier League and European clubs.

Diaz’s exit looks to be the farthest along at the moment, as Bayern Munich have moved ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign the Colombian international.

On Friday, a report from Bild claimed Bayern Munich have achieved a ‘breakthrough’ as they have ‘agreed’ on a deal with Diaz.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg has subsequently added that the winger has ‘informed’ Liverpool of his decision.

Plettenberg tweeted: ‘Luis #Diaz has not only informed Liverpool of his desire to leave, but has now also made it clear to #LFC that he would like to join FC Bayern if possible. The transfer is approved by Vincent Kompany.

‘There is no full agreement between Bayern and Díaz yet. However, personal terms are not an issue, with a potential contract running at least until 2029. It is now up to Bayern to reach an agreement with Liverpool.

‘If not, Díaz could still join another club. Barcelona remain interested, but would currently be unable to register him.’

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has revealed that the Bundesliga giants are set to submit a new bid for Diaz.

He tweeted: ‘Luis Diaz mantains his plan to leave Liverpool with FC Bayern set to bid again very soon.

‘Bayern want to improve their proposal after €67m rejected as they keep negotiating also for Woltemade.

‘Barcelona remain in contact with Lucho’s agents while Bayern can spend more.’

Konate could follow Diaz in leaving as the centre-back has entered the final year of his contract and reports have indicated that he is keen on a move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool are reportedly keen to avoid a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation, with Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke reporting that they ‘plan to accept £40m’ for Konate this summer.

O’Rourke explained: “I don’t see a move happening this summer.

“It would have to be a very good offer from Real Madrid to convince Liverpool to sell Konate, even though they don’t want him to run down his contract. You’re probably looking at over at least £40million to sell him now.

“I’d imagine Konate will end up staying at Liverpool this summer. The club will hold further talks with him to try and convince him to sign a new contract.

“So the player is in the box seat here, he can stay at Liverpool and talk to interested clubs in January with his contract running down as well.

“It’s a real worry for Liverpool because they’ve seen Trent Alexander-Arnold leave the club and they don’t want to see Konate do the same.”