Liverpool ‘informed’ by Salah of £150m star’s Saudi transfer decision in huge boost to Klopp’s side

According to reports, Liverpool have been ‘informed’ that Mohamed Salah – despite interest from the Saudi Pro League – would like to sign a new contract.

Jurgen Klopp masterminded a major overhaul at Liverpool in the summer as they spent £150m to bring in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

This positive work would have largely been undone by Salah leaving. The attacker was being heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League throughout the summer transfer window.

Middle East side Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for Salah shortly before the end of the summer transfer window. A follow-up £200m bid has since been mooted but they are yet to submit an improved proposal for the Eqypt international.

Salah sticking around has been a huge benefit to Liverpool as he has been in stunning form at the start of this season. He has ten goals and five assists in 13 Premier League games.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in 2025 and it’s been largely accepted in recent months that it is only a matter of time before he leaves the Premier League giants for the Saudi Pro League.

It was recently claimed that Salah’s move to Al-Ittihad in a deal worth around £150m has already been ‘agreed in principle’ after he had his ‘head turned’.

But if journalist Francois Plateau is to be believed, Salah may be sticking around at Liverpool for longer than expected.

He tweeted: “Mohamed Salah has informed #Liverpool that he would like to sign a one-year contract extension.

“It is understood that Liverpool has previously presented Salah with a contract offer, but the terms were not deemed “favorable” for the Egyptian.

“Negotiations are expected to take place toward the end of the season as both parties seek to find a solution.”

This report comes after former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole suggested that you cannot tell whether Salah is happy with the Premier League outfit.

“He’s a bit of a poker player, isn’t he?” Cole said on TNT Sports. “You don’t know whether he’s happy. He could score a worldie and he doesn’t smile. He keeps his cards close to his chest.

“The future, the years are passing by for him because he’s already a Liverpool great, there’s no doubt about that. I think the key situation will be does he wants to stay and really take this team?

“I feel there’s years ahead of him, I think he is going to be another five, six or seven years playing because of that professionalism and fitness and he doesn’t look like he’s letting up. He is still breezing past players.”