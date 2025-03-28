Liverpool have launched preliminary discussions to sign Netherlands right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports.

Arne Slot’s side are expected to be in the market for a new right-back in the summer transfer window, with Trent Alexander-Arnold strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract expires at the end of the season and Liverpool are reportedly in talks to extend Conor Bradley’s deal.

Bradley is the leading candidate to become Slot’s new starting right-back but the Reds are still in the market for a replacement for the England defender.

Frimpong would be an excellent signing and reportedly has a £34million release clause in his Leverkusen contract.

READ MORE: England-born talents who slipped through the net to play for different countries

This makes him a very attractive option and is a reason Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all been linked in the past.

Frimpong came through the Manchester City youth academy but failed to make a first-team appearance before signing for Celtic in 2019.

The 24-year-old has impressed with his versatility and ability going forward, which is what Alexander-Arnold is known for over his defending.

Given Bradley is ready to slot in and they are losing Trent for nothing, Liverpool probably won’t spend a fortune on a new right-back, making Frimpong’s release clause all the more appealing.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL…

👉 Liverpool star ‘refuses’ Man City as Guardiola ‘tries until last second’ to hijack Real Madrid transfer

👉 Liverpool ‘confident’ of beating Arsenal to sign Isak amid ‘major update’ on ‘record-breaking offer’

👉 The outrageous statistics of Mohamed Salah: Most goal involvements in a Premier League season



Unsurprisingly, according to the PA News Agency, the Dutch defender has emerged as an option for Slot.

There is likely to be a ‘domino effect’ following Alexander-Arnold’s transfer to Real Madrid which will see the Reds accelerate their interest in Frimpong.

It is claimed that Liverpool have held ‘initial talks’ with the defender, who is ‘of interest’.

Frimpong earned his transfer to Leverkusen after two impressive years at Celtic.

During his time at Parkhead, Neil Lennon hailed him as “one of the best kids I’ve seen”.

“I don’t want to big him up too much but everyone is seeing it with their own eyes,” the ex-Bhoys manager and captain said.

“His level of performance is outstanding. He has pace, power, end product and he gets a goal today as well. So he’s been magnificent since he came in the door.”

Frimpong’s captain at the time, Scott Brown, also praised the player’s “energy” on the right flank.

“Jeremie is incredible to be honest,” Brown said in 2019. “He is so keen and has a lot of energy. He runs up and down that line and his change of direction and speed is so hard to cope with.

“On Sunday against Hibernian he was up against one of the quickest players in the league in Martin Boyle but he turned the turbos on and the wee man showed how quick he is.

“He’s been great since coming in. He’s a lovely lad and down to earth.

“Seeing someone like him, especially coming from Man City, being so chilled out and so humble is great to see.

“How highly do I rate him against other young guys coming through? Well we had Kieran [Tierney] come through recently before going to Arsenal and now we’ve got Jerry too. It’s great to see these young ones come through.

“Whoever scouted him from Man City has done a great job. We got a lot of money for Kieran and we’ve managed to spend it wisely.

“We’ve brought in a couple of left backs while Jeremie has also come in on the right and been fantastic, as has Hatem, so we’ve got strength and depth in every position.”

READ NOW: The hidden England ‘fear’ behind Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid as Tuchel forces six to consider futures