Huge Liverpool injury blow as doctor gives Jacquet recovery timeline; Reds quoted £30m for another CB

There is a chance that Jeremy Jacquet won’t be fit for the start of next season for Liverpool as a doctor estimates his injury recovery timeline.

The Reds completed the signing of Rennes centre-back Jacquet on transfer deadline day, in a deal worth £60m, with the France Under-21 international to finish the season in France before moving to Anfield in the summer.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, who may not even be at Anfield next season, was “very pleased” to secure the signing of Jacquet over the winter window.

Slot told reporters: “Very pleased of course, because first of all he’s a very big talent, maybe even more than a talent – but we speak about talent because of his age of course.

“Second of all, because we weren’t the only ones interested in him.

“So another big compliment for the people working every single day, so hard, that we were able to sign such a big talent.

Slot bristles at question over defensive Liverpool 'approach'; gives Wirtz 'best-case scenario'

“Another example of the model we are using at this club. Young, very talented players, sometimes at the start of their careers, sometimes already a few years in.

“But always players that are young and can improve us and help us for the short but definitely also for the long term.

“We’ve signed a lot of them recently and I’ve said many times that the mid-to-long-term future, but even the short-term future, of this club is in a very, very good place.”

However, his season came to an end on February 7 against Lens when he injured his left shoulder in the 3-1 defeat and French newspaper L’Equipe claim that surgery will finally take place this week.

In a startling update from a doctor, who has worked in Ligue 1, it is claimed that Jacquet could take as long as six months to play again after surgery, which could take him up to the beginning of September.

The doctor told L’Equipe: “If it’s an instability (dislocation or equivalent), you have to expect about five months for a return to normal contact, duels, challenges, and falling without problems. Four months for those with a rapid rehabilitation plan and six months for those with a slower one.”

Liverpool could attempt to sign another centre-back in the summer transfer window amid continued uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate’s future and the poor form of their defence.

A report in SportsBoom has indicated that Liverpool have been told that it will take between €30m (£26m) and €35m (£30m) to sign Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch in the summer.

Liverpool have the young German ‘on the radar’ and, while Stuttgart ‘wants to keep him, a big offer could see him move to the Premier League’.

Scouts from Liverpool and Arsenal ‘were present during Stuttgart’s latest home fixtures to monitor the player’s composure under pressure’ as ‘an early, aggressive bid’ from either of the Premier League clubs could see them land the German.