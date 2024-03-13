Liverpool: Insider claims Barcelona transfer is not ‘possible’ as eye-watering price tag emerges

Barcelona have been told they can't afford the "crazy fee" Liverpool would ask for in order to sell Luis Diaz

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that it’s not “possible” for Barcelona to sign Liverpool star Luis Diaz as they would not be able to afford the “crazy fee” needed to snare him.

Diaz has impressed outside of spells on the sidelines this season. Indeed, when he’s been available, the Colombian winger has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in all competitions.

His impressive form in front of goal seems to have not only been noticed by his own club.

According to recent reports, Barcelona want to sign him, and Joan Laporta has met with the winger’s agent to discuss the potential of a deal.

According to transfer insider Romano, that deal is one that’s simply not possible, as Liverpool would demand an astronomical fee that Barca cannot afford.

“Staying with Liverpool for a moment, I want to reassure fans that I’m not hearing anything about Luis Diaz and Barcelona, despite some stories about his agent meeting with Barca,” he told Caught Offside.

“Diaz’s full focus is on Liverpool and also I don’t think it’s possible for Barcelona to go and pay the kind of crazy fee that would be required for Diaz.”

Indeed, the previous report suggested that Diaz’s value would be £100million at the lowest. With Barcelona’s current financial issues, it seems there’s no chance they’d be able to spend that kind of money.

They’ve spent about half of that on all their transfers combined in the past two windows as a result of their current problems.

What’s more, Diaz remaining with Liverpool could see the winger given additional responsibilities soon.

If Mohamed Salah is to leave in the summer, with reports suggesting the Reds can name their own huge price for him, they’ll want someone to replicate his level.

Diaz has scored and assisted consistently since joining the club, and if he can stay fit for long periods, there’s no reason to suggest he can’t start to put up the same sort of numbers as Salah if he’s not having to share chances with the Egyptian superstar.

