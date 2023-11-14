Liverpool ‘insist’ on signing €25m Prem star as potential long-term replacement for Klopp favourite

According to reports, Liverpool are showing interest in signing Algeria international Rayan Ait-Nouri from Premier League rivals Wolves.

Ait-Nouri joined Wolves on a permanent basis in 2021 for around £10m after his initial loan move from Ligue Un outfit Angers.

The 22-year-old has been in and out of the team in recent seasons but he is now firmly placed as Gary O’Neil’s first-choice left-back.

Wolves were among the pre-season favourites for relegation but they are surpassing expectations under O’Neil and Ait-Nouri – who has made 12 appearances – has impressed for the Premier League outfit who sit 12th in the table.

Liverpool are currently short on options at left-back as Andy Robertson is out until the New Year after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

Kostas Tsimikas has been getting more game time while Robertson has been out of action but Liverpool may opt to sign a young left-back who could eventually replace the 29-year-old Scotland international.

According to a report from Le 10 Sport, Ait-Nouri is the ‘target of several clubs ahead of the winter transfer window’.

Liverpool are said to be in the running to sign the defender, who is the subject of ‘regular and insistent contact’ from the Premier League giants.

Wolves are unsurprisingly desperate to keep Ait-Nouri and they ‘have no intention to let him leave’, with it suggested that his ‘exit will be blocked no matter what offer might arrive in the winter’.

FEATURE: 20) Kompany, 19) Ten Hag, 15) Howe, 8) Arteta – it’s the latest F365 Premier League Manager Rankings

In a recent interview, Ait-Nouri thanked O’Neil as the new Wovles boss has “given him confidence”.

“I’m very happy. The gaffer has given me confidence and I want to do my best on the pitch to give confidence to the gaffer,” Ait-Nouri said in an interview for Wolves’ official website.

“I think I need to continue to improve and to develop my football. I’m happy now and I need to continue.

“We’ve played before like this, five at the back, so I know the position. It’s good because I can attack more. I need to stay focused defensively because I need to progress in this part. I enjoy attacking, shooting, and I have more chance to provide an assist or score.”

He added: “I’m very happy. I want to give my best for this club. I was very young when I came here and now I have more experience.

“I’ve had the chance to play in the best league in the world and I think it’s very good. I need to continue this process and progress. I want to give the best of myself in front of the fans and gaffer.”

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Liverpool, Spurs learn asking price for defender as Saudis plan £100m Fernandes swoop