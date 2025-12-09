According to reports, Liverpool boss Arne Slot remains under pressure as club chiefs will ‘instantly approach’ a manager to replace him on one condition.

Slot is on a tightrope as Premier League holders Liverpool have slumped into a crisis in recent months, exiting the title race and the Carabao Cup, while they have slipped in the Champions League standings.

The Dutchman has been heavily criticised for his poor decisions this season as he has certainly contributed to Liverpool‘s issues, though the players and FSG are also to blame.

The Reds have only won four of their last 15 games in all competitions and have lost nine of these matches, though they have picked up five points from their last three outings against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds United.

Mohamed Salah’s remarkable outburst has complicated Slot’s situation, though club chiefs appear to have sided with the head coach as the forward has been left out of Liverpool’s squad to face Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Still, it is clear that Slot is not out of the woods yet, and he needs to oversee a prolonged upturn if he’s to remain in charge at Liverpool beyond the end of this season. He remains one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Slot will hope that their unbeaten run can extend against Inter Milan and Brighton this week, but he will be under more scrutiny if Liverpool loses one or both of these games.

Now, a report from an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claims FSG have made it clear to Slot that results need to improve as they would ‘instantly approach’ club legend Xabi Alonso if he leaves Real Madrid.

It was widely reported that Alonso was a contender to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in 2024, but he opted to remain at Bayer Leverkusen and wait for the Real Madrid job.

Alonso landed the Real Madrid manager’s job ahead of this season, but he is also under immense pressure and they have reportedly made a ‘decision’ on sacking him.

The insider on X explained: ;Arne slot has been told his job is under threat and results needs improving immediately.

‘BUT IF Real Madrid axe Xabi Alonso in the coming weeks… Liverpool will approach him to come Anfield INSTANTLY!’

Regarding Salah, they added: ‘[Liverpool are] ONLY selling [Salah once valuation is met and will IMMEDIATELY activate Antoine Semenyo’s release clause to replace him!

‘Salah’s agent UNCOVERED Liverpool’s secret plot to SHIP Mo to Saudi Arabia behind his back – and that angered the Egyptian star according to club sources.

‘Mo Salah is open to all options, including playing for Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, but a Saudi contract offer could be the most appealing.’