Liverpool ‘intend to make a £88m offer’ for Serie A star as Reds could accept ‘massive fee’ for Salah

Liverpool are ready to make a huge ‘offer’ to sign Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds made a lot of new signings in the summer transfer window, including marquee deals for Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, but they are still only sixth in the Premier League net spend table over the last five years.

Liverpool have suffered for all the changes with Arne Slot’s side recently losing four Premier League matches in a row to hand over control of the title race to Arsenal.

But that has not put off Liverpool potentially spending more money in the January transfer window after the Reds made just one signing last season.

Marc Guehi almost signed from Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day in the summer and Liverpool are expected to make a move for another centre-back in January, especially as Giovanni Leoni could miss the full season.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Liverpool ‘intend to make an offer’ of €100m (£88m) for Inter Milan defender Bastoni in the winter transfer window as the Italy international ‘fits perfectly with the defensive rebuilding project that Anfield demands’.

The report adds: ‘Italian defender Bastoni is attracting interest from several top clubs. With the possibility of leaving as a free agent in the future, Inter Milan faces the decision of whether to keep him or accept a substantial offer now. Liverpool isn’t the only interested party, but their combination of financial resources and immediate needs makes them a strong contender. Bastoni will have to weigh up both his current situation in Milan and the opportunity to lead a revamped defense.’

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool with claims in late October that clubs in Saudi Arabia are willing to pay the Egpytian £150m a year to join.

Reacting to the story, football finance expert Stefan Borson told Football Insider: “I expect that story is total nonsense. Now, clearly there’ll be interest at the end of the season in him.

“But we know that this is what sometimes happens with older players. Unfortunately, they can look fantastic and then pretty much fall off a cliff. A lot of older players talk about it happening in real time. Their bodies just can’t do what they want them to do.

“They were great one season and the next season it was just too much for them. It does happen.

“I mean, it doesn’t look like it should happen with Mo Salah, just because of his physical shape, which is obviously exceptional, and he’s not really had major injuries.

“So, he doesn’t look like the kind of guy that will have had those sorts of issues, but we know that is what happens sometimes. Maybe that’s just what’s going to happen this season. He’s just going to have one of those older player collapses and can’t perform to his historic level.

“Then obviously Liverpool ideally would look to move him on for a massive fee at the end of the season. He would presumably want to take it.”

