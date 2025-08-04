Liverpool are ‘interested’ in Brentford star Nathan Collins as Newcastle threaten to hijack their bid to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

The Reds have already secured the high-profile signings of Floran Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong this summer, but also want to sign a new centre-back following Jarell Quansah’s departure for Bayer Leverkusen, while they wait to see whether Alexander Isak becomes available.

Liverpool were given encouragement recently when Isak made it clear to the Magpies board that he wanted to leave St James’ Park and move to Anfield.

The Reds responded by sending a bid worth £110m plus add-ons but Newcastle decided to reject that as they look for around £150m for the Sweden international.

There were widespread rumours claiming that Liverpool would not bid again this summer for Isak but other reports indicate they will do a deal if Newcastle concede to letting him go.

And on Monday The Athletic journalist Ornstein has revealed that Newcastle are now coming round to the idea of selling him if they receive “the right financial offer”.

Ornstein told BBC Radio Five Live: “I think it has come to the point where Newcastle understand a deal might have to be done, provided they get the right financial offer.”

Newcastle and Liverpool may also end up battling it out for Guehi, who is open to leaving Palace this summer with his contract set to expire at the end of the coming season.

And a report has claimed Newcastle are looking to ‘go back in’ for the England international, reviving their interest after they had several bids for him last summer.

Newcastle ‘could leave it late in the transfer window’ to make their move for Guehi as they look to knock Palace down to £40m for the centre-back, as they are unwilling to spend £50m.

Liverpool are ‘also interested but do not want to pay such a high fee’ and now GIVEMESPORT claim ‘Collins is among several centre-backs being monitored ahead of the new season’.

The report claims that Brentford are ‘showing no willingness to part ways’ with the 24-year-old – who moved to Brentford from Wolves for £23m in the summer of 2023 – meaning ‘a transfer looks highly unlikely at this stage’, with Liverpool’s interest only ‘tentative’ and ‘no approach made’ as yet.

The report adds: