While Liverpool are plotting an audacious move for Alexander Isak, they are also reportedly ‘interested’ in a former Premier League star.

So far this summer, Liverpool have invested around £260m to sign Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

This is a huge statement of intent, but they are far from finished as they remain interested in Isak and a move seems plausible as the striker has informed Newcastle of his desire to leave this summer.

Liverpool are also linked with potential additions in other positions and could sign a new midfielder to complete with Ryan Gravenberch.

A report from Italian outlet Gazzetta claims Liverpool are ‘interested’ in Juventus outcast Douglas Luiz, while Everton and West Ham are also keen on the £35m-rated midfielder.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Newcastle to fight Liverpool over Isak, Sesko on standby



Luiz is coming off a disastrous season at Juventus following his move from Aston Villa as he barely featured for the Serie A giants during his debut campaign. Fabrizio Romano revealed on Thursday night that he has refused to turn up to training as he looks to force an exit.

“Douglas Luiz didn’t show up today at training with Juventus,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“The relationship between the player and the club is completely broken. Juve will take disciplinary measures against Douglas Luiz. He’s expected to face a fine. The club is not happy at all.

“The player wants to go. There are opportunities in England. Many Premier League clubs have called in recent weeks to be informed of the situation. Keep an eye on this, it could be an important opportunity on the market.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Every Premier League club’s transfer priority: Rodrygo to Arsenal, Isak, Liverpool, Chelsea clear-out

👉 Liverpool ‘won’t suppress’ clear transfer ‘desire’ amid new ‘bid’; another Reds star reveals exit verdict

👉 Club threaten to gazump Liverpool with £150m bid for Isak as Romano reveals Reds stance

Luiz has been slammed for this “absurd” act, with a former Juventus player claiming his “backside” needs to be “kicked”.

“Every company has an internal regulation that everyone knows,” said former Juventus executive France Ceravolo.

“From my experience, I imagine that the fine will be very high, because the gesture that the player has committed is definitely serious. In this case, players can do practically nothing, and it is the club that decides the percentage of salary that is reduced based on agreements made upstream.

“In light of the facts, now Douglas Luiz is out of pink and will be sold. Why behave like this? Surely, he does not want to stay and maybe, I hypothesise, he could have an agreement with some other club.”

Former goalkeeper Massimo Taibi added: “I would try to hurt him economically, because a professional can’t behave like that.

“Surely as soon as he gets back, he has to pack, it is a lack of respect. It’s absurd that there are characters that allow themselves to do so again. I don’t tolerate that. If I had one like that in the squad I would kick his backside.”