Liverpool internal verdict on signing Alex Scott revealed as ‘dream update’ on beating Chelsea emerges

Liverpool reportedly feel that they are well-placed to sign AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott ahead of Chelsea in January.

The Reds are among the clubs linked with Scott, who has developed into one of the leading midfielders in the Premier League.

One reason why Liverpool are being linked with Scott is that he previously shone under Reds boss Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth, though they also need to bolster their midfield after the summer exit of Curtis Jones.

Scott has also been mooted as a dream target for Chelsea after they failed to replace Enzo Fernandez in the summer.

In the summer, Bournemouth priced Scott out of an exit, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that they have opened the door to letting him leave in the upcoming winter transfer window.

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Romano said: “Alex Scott could leave Bournemouth in January in case of big proposal.

“The stance has changed after meeting with agents as Bournemouth rejected all the proposals in the summer.

“Chelsea are still involved. Liverpool were keen also in July. Price tag expected to be over £100m.”

Liverpool given ‘endorsement’ to sign Alex Scott

Liverpool and Chelsea appear to be the main contenders for Scott, and our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that the Reds feel that they are leading the race to sign him.

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Iraola is said to have given his ‘endorsement’ for Liverpool to sign Scott, and it is believed that the head coach could be ‘key’ to the Reds securing his services in what is a ‘dream update’ as they look to beat Chelsea.

The report adds:

‘That endorsement could now carry considerable weight as Liverpool assess whether to make a move, potentially as early as the January transfer window. ‘The Anfield hierarchy are conducting their due diligence on a possible deal, weighing up the financial implications of pursuing a player Bournemouth value at more than £100million. However, there is growing belief within Liverpool that Iraola’s connection with Scott could help tip the balance in their favour.’

However, Liverpool legend John Barnes warned his former club against signing Scott in the summer.

“There’s no Bournemouth player I’d like to see him bring to Anfield with him because I don’t think there’s a Bournemouth player who’s better than what we already have,” Barnes said.

“Alex Scott is somebody that’s trusted by Andoni Iraola, but I think the only reason he’d arrive at the club would be solely due to the manager. Iraola understands him and if Arne Slot was still the manager, and he’s a different manager to Andoni, then maybe he’d have been less suited.”

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