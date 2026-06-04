Andoni Iraola is set to become the new Liverpool manager.

Andoni Iraola is ‘days away’ from being officially announced as the new Liverpool manager and his arrival will bring about a minor “change” in the Reds’ transfer strategy this summer.

Iraola has agreed a deal in principle to become the new Liverpool boss after Arne Slot was given his marching orders over the weekend.

A full agreement could ‘now be a matter of days away’, sources have told our friends at TEAMtalk, for whom correspondent Graeme Bailey has spent the week speaking to insiders close to the situation.

“Liverpool are looking to put this to bed before the weekend having agreed in principle with Iraola earlier in the week, as we revealed,” Bailey said.

“Iraola and Liverpool first held talks over the weekend; his relationship with Richard Hughes is excellent. The trust is already in place between them, something which can often take time to develop, so that is a real advantage.

“The working relationship won’t take weeks or months to get on the same page. Hughes knows the way Iraola thinks.”

And that’s said to have been key to Iraola being appointed ahead of Xabi Alonso, who has instead taken the Chelsea job.

“That is part of the point,” Bailey added.

“Iraola is arguably more in tune with Hughes and Liverpool’s recruitment staff. That is the thinking and what I am being told.”

But those above Hughes in the Liverpool hierarchy are also “hugely impressed” by Iraola.

“I would say Liverpool are delighted with how talks have gone,” Bailey continued.

“Iraola is everything they expected. It is Hughes getting his man. I am told owners FSG and Michael Edwards are hugely impressed by him. They really think it is a fantastic fit.”

READ MORE: Liverpool XI to be chosen by Iraola next season after potential £200m splurge on three signings

‘Plans won’t change massively’

Planning for the transfer window is already well underway at Anfield as the Liverpool recruitment team look for a replacement for Mohamed Salah among other priority signings.

And while there will be a slight alteration in strategy following the appointment of Iraola, the Reds have known which positions need strengthening for a while, with five additions targeted, and his arrival won’t see those plans ripped up.

“I am told Liverpool’s transfer plans won’t change massively,” Bailey explained.

“They know what they need – a Mohamed Salah replacement, at least one central midfielder, full-backs (both left and right-sided) and, in an ideal world, another central defender.

“But Hughes knows what Iraola likes. I would expect to see some of the decisions more tailored to the Spaniard’s style, but that is not a huge change in thinking.”