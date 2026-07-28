Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola wants the club to sign one of two Premier League centre-backs this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have so far completed a deal to sign young winger Victor Munoz from Spanish side Osasuna, while French centre-back Jeremy Jacquet has finally completed his long-anticipated transfer from Rennes.

Liverpool are looking to add at least one more attacker after they announced in March that Mohamed Salah is leaving this summer to pursue a new challenge.

The Reds made RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande their top target but widespread reports have indicated the Ivory Coast international will now move to Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola now seems to be their main target as they look bring in a new winger with widespread reports they’ve agreed personal terms with the Frenchman.

Liverpool are struggling for numbers at centre-back currently due to injuries and Virgil van Dijk having a rest after his participation at the World Cup.

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And now Iraola, who replaced Arne Slot at the end of the season, ‘demands’ that Liverpool bring in a new centre-back as soon as possible with Premier League duo John Stones and Ezri Konsa top of their list.

Reports in Spain are claiming that Iraola wants an experienced head to compliment the younger profiles like Giovanni Leoni and Jacquet.

The report claims: ‘The Liverpool manager has urged the board to expedite the signing of an experienced defender following the physical difficulties suffered during preseason. Injuries to new signings Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, coupled with Joe Gomez’s muscle problems and Virgil van Dijk’s rest following the 2026 World Cup , forced Andoni Iraola to field academy graduates Mor Talla Ndiaye and 18-year-old Ifeanyi Ndukwe against Sunderland.

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‘In this scenario, John Stones emerges as the most accessible free agent option after his contract with Manchester United expired. The England international played in the recent World Cup under Thomas Tuchel and is open to a move to Anfield, although his agents are also in talks with Arsenal and Chelsea.’

The report adds: ‘Ezri Konsa has emerged as the second priority option due to his versatility in playing both center-back and right-back. Liverpool has joined Arsenal in the race for the Aston Villa player, valuing the tactical flexibility he would bring to their defensive setup.

‘Liverpool ‘s technical staff are also monitoring the situation of Illia Zabarnyi at Paris Saint-Germain, whom Andoni Iraola previously managed at Bournemouth.’

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