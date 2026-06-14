Andoni Iraola has been confirmed as the new Liverpool manager.

Liverpool are looking to bring Bournemouth forward Rayan to Anfield in the summer transfer window with the help of Andoni Iraola, according to reports.

The Reds appointed Iraola as their new head coach last week as they look to go in a different direction after sacking Arne Slot late last month.

Liverpool finished fifth in the season just gone after winning the Premier League title in the previous campaign, while they were unable to win any other trophies.

The Merseysiders have also lost a Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate this summer in a major shake-up of the squad at Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will look to support new manager Iraola in the summer transfer market with Yan Diomande one of their top targets.

Liverpool are looking to sign at least one forward player in the summer transfer window amid Salah’s imminent departure and the poor form of Cody Gakpo last season.

READ: Romano reveals Liverpool ‘contact’ with Bouaddi in Arsenal transfer update for PSG target

And now Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte has revealed that Bournemouth star Rayan is ‘among the candidates being considered by Liverpool for the future of their attacking line’.

The report adds: ‘The RTI Esporte agency has learned that the move has gained even more relevance after Andoni Iraola’s arrival at Liverpool. The coach knows the player well from his time at Bournemouth and may request his signing for the new sporting project at Anfield.’

His release clause is set at £130m having only joined Bournemouth for around £30m from Vasco da Gama in the summer and the report continues: ‘Rayan’s potential arrival at Liverpool also finds support in the profile sought by the new coach. Andoni Iraola worked with the striker at Bournemouth and knows his characteristics of speed, dribbling ability, and aggressiveness in one-on-one duels.

READ: Liverpool respond to Salah U-turn claims after team-mate insists he ‘could still stay’ at Anfield

‘Familiarity between coach and player can be an important advantage in a potential transfer market. Furthermore, Liverpool is exploring options to revitalise its attack with promising names in the medium term.’

Cody Gakpo is ‘clear’ that he wants to leave Liverpool

Gakpo is one player who could leave Anfield with Dutch outlet Soccer News claiming that Netherlands international has made his ‘desire to leave Liverpool clear’.

The report adds: ‘The Dutch international has himself announced to his club that he is open to a summer transfer, sources recently told SoccerNews.’

Soccer News’ transfer journalist Mounir Boualin has confirmed that, as well as Tottenham, Gakpo is attacting interest interest from Newcastle United and Bayern Munich, he said: “No bid has been made to Liverpool yet, but Newcastle United and Bayern Munich would also like to have him.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool ready to ‘sacrifice’ Slot starter in Real Madrid boost as Reds ‘have to wheel and deal’