A new report has revealed Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola’s ‘first three transfer targets’ as he plots a move for Bournemouth star Rayan.

On Thursday, Liverpool officially confirmed the arrival of new head coach Iraola, who has penned a two-year contract to replace former boss Arne Slot.

Iraola is expected to implement a front-foot style of play after Liverpool supporters grew tired of Slot’s dull approach, and this will endear him to fans.

But Iraola faces a huge job at Anfield after the poor defence of their Premier League title, and they need to be active in the transfer market this summer.

Liverpool need upgrades in various positions, but their priority should be to sign at least one winger following the exit of Mohamed Salah on a free transfer.

The Reds sorely lacked dynamism in wide areas during the most recent campaign, and now it has emerged that they face losing teenager Rio Ngumoha to Bayern Munich in a ‘surprise’ transfer.

READ: Dowman, Ngumoha PFA nominations criminal ahead of Bournemouth, Newcastle and West Ham stars

Liverpool eye Rayan and Yan Diomande

And a report from The i Paper claims Iraola is a ‘huge fan’ of Rayan after they worked together at Bournemouth, and he could be signed as a potential replacement for Salah.

The winger joined Bournemouth from Vasco de Gama for an initial fee of around £25m in January 2026, and he immediately hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Rayan has five goals and two assists in his first 12 Premier League outings, but the report from The i Paper claims Bournemouth expect him to remain at the club until January at the earliest.

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The report claims:

‘He has a release clause that activates in January but it is a whopping £130m before it lowers in value in each subsequent transfer window. There’s an expectation that he will stay.’

And the same report claims Iraola and Liverpool have decided their ‘first three transfer targets’ for this summer as they look to strengthen in three positions.

The report explains:

‘The general feeling among recruitment executives is that this summer’s market will not reach the heights of last year, when Liverpool’s huge recruitment drive was reflective of unprecedented demand for forwards. The Reds want to add players and are also in the market for a right-back and midfielder.’

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