Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has asked the Reds hierarchy to break the bank to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to reports.

The Reds had a disappointing 2025/26 campaign under Arne Slot with the Dutchman sacked at the end of the season after winning the Premier League title the previous term.

Slot could only lead Liverpool to fifth place in the Premier League last season, as they qualified for the Champions League, but their performances in all competitions were poor overall.

And now Liverpool face a fresh start under Iraola, who left Bournemouth at the end of last term, and the Reds have already completed two signings for the Basque.

A deal for Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet had already been lined up in the winter but it was made official earlier this summer, while Spain winger Victor Munoz has joined in a transfer worth around €40m.

As well as a new winger, Liverpool are still on the lookout for a new midfielder with numerous players linked to Anfield this summer.

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One player who could be available is Chelsea midfielder Fernandez, whose agent recently revealed that they were looking at options to move him on this summer.

The Argentina international’s agent Javier Pastore said last week: “Today the player is calmly thinking about the national team, he is playing in a World Cup, he is very close to reaching the round of 16. He is only thinking about that and we are looking at possibilities to leave Chelsea, but there is nothing firm or confirmed at any club.”

It had been assumed that Real Madrid was one of those options but the La Liga giants released a statement denying their interest in a deal.

The statement read: ‘In light of the reports and statements that have appeared in recent days regarding an alleged interest from Real Madrid in the player Enzo Fernandez, the club wishes to state that it has not made any effort, either direct or indirect, to sign the aforementioned player and, likewise, has no intention of undertaking such an operation.’

Iraola ‘requests’ that Liverpool make a big effort for Fernandez

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are the three clubs leading the race to sign Fernandez this summer.

READ: Next Liverpool winger target after Diomande only wants to sign for Man Utd

New Liverpool head coach Iraola has ‘requested’ that the Reds hierarchy pursue a deal for the Chelsea midfielder with the Anfield offices ‘immediately activated’.

The report adds: ‘The Basque coach believes it is essential to inject more technical quality and passing ability into his double pivot rotation to solidify the dynamic, transition-based style of English football. The Reds’ management is evaluating the salary options to submit a proposal that meets Chelsea’s demands and overcomes stiff competition from other clubs.’

When asked about potentially leaving Chelsea this summer after Argentina came from behind to beat Egpyt 3-2 at the World Cup, Fernandez told reporters: “I’m not thinking about my future right now.

“I’m here living this moment which is incredible for me and we’ll see after the World Cup.”

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