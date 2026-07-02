Liverpool boss Iraola ‘requests’ £43m midfield signing from Germany as second signing

New Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has called on the Reds to sign Malik Tillman from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have already lost Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate on free transfers this summer, while Mohamed Salah is set to leave to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere this summer.

Liverpool could also be set to move on other players with Curtis Jones, Alisson and Alexis Mac Allister among the clubs linked with a move away from Anfield.

The Reds have interest from Inter Milan in England midfielder Jones with the Serie A side looking to do a deal for around €20m this summer.

It has been reported by Fabrizio Romano previously that Jones is “keen on the move” but that there is a gap between Inter’s valuation and that of Liverpool’s.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Inter are very interested in Curtis Jones.

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“Inter are talking to Liverpool. Inter are starting around €20m [£17.3m], Liverpool want more than €30m [£25.9m], maybe including a sell-on clause and bonuses, so there’s still a big gap between Inter and Liverpool, but the deal is on.

“[Jones] is keen on the move and Chiesa said Jones asked him how life is in Italy.”

And now reports in Spain have claimed that Iraola has ‘requested’ that Liverpool sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Tillman as a replacement.

Liverpool are ‘preparing a major move’ for the USA international with the 24-year-old signing for Leverkusen from PSV Eindhoven for €35m last summer.

Despite the German club not wanting to sell, his performances at the World Cup ‘has completely changed the landscape’ and now ‘his transfer fee could exceed €50 million (£43m) in the coming weeks’.

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The report adds: ‘Liverpool ‘s interest in Malik Tillman has a specific name behind it: Andoni Iraola . The manager believes the American fits perfectly into the type of team he wants to build at Anfield.’

It is claimed that Liverpool ‘understand that the market doesn’t offer many players with profiles like Malik Tillman’s’ and Iraola ‘wants to add a player to Liverpool capable of turning games around from midfield’.

The report continues: ‘Bayer Leverkusen ‘s stance will be key. If Liverpool decides to go all out, the German club will have to weigh up whether it’s worth keeping a player who can continue to develop or accepting a sale that would bring in an immediate profit.

‘From a sporting perspective, losing Malik Tillman would be a significant blow, as the American has demonstrated the ability to make a difference in high-level matches. However, from a financial standpoint, a transfer worth over €50 million would be very difficult to ignore.’

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