Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has been tipped to make a “big call” in an attempt to fix his side’s midfield, which is currently “not functioning”.

Under Iraola, Liverpool have had a mixed start to this season, partly because the head coach is still getting up to speed with his new players and vice versa.

Iraola is still implementing his preferred style and trying to find the right balance with his side, but Liverpool produced a poor performance in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Fulham at the weekend.

It has been argued that Liverpool chiefs have left Iraola short by not making enough signings in the summer, and the midfield department is one area where they are struggling.

To fix this, Liverpool could make a move for AS Monaco star Lamine Camara after they were linked with the Chelsea target in the summer.

“He’s going to make the big call…”

Liverpool expert David Lynch insists the Reds “like” Camara, and he thinks Iraola’s side could make a move for a new midfielder in January on one condition.

“Camara can do the stuff we don’t seem to be very good at,” Lynch told Anfield Index.

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“I looked at him in pre-season, and I kind of liked a lot of what I saw in the video I did on him.

“He’s clearly a very good player. He’s clearly a midfielder that Liverpool like.”

Lynch has also argued that Iraola will be concerned by his Liverpool centre-midfield this season.

“If you keep seeing performances like we’ve seen from the midfield so far, then it’s going to be really, really hard for them to keep their places,” Lynch added.

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“I think if he gets to the point where he thinks his midfield is not functioning and he can’t make it work and that can’t be coached, then he’s going to make the big call of dropping people or pushing for Liverpool to maybe sign someone in January if they can.”

However, Lynch has also revealed why he thinks Liverpool should be cautious about signing Camara.

“I’m a bit worried about people kind of heralding him as the solution to every problem that Liverpool have got,” Lynch stated.

“He’s doing it in a different league where it’s potentially easier to do it.

“I’m not playing him down as a player, by the way. I think he’s excellent. But the comparison there is not necessarily direct.”

He added: “The data sometimes can tell you one thing if you want it and another thing.”

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