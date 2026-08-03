Liverpool boss Iraola gives verdict as Wirtz scores in 4-2 defeat to Leeds

Andoni Iraola looks on during his side's defeat to Leeds.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola insists his Reds side will learn a lot from their 4-2 defeat to Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds started their pre-season calendar with a 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa before beating Championship side Wrexham 1-0 on Thursday.

And Liverpool suffered their latest loss on Sunday when Premier League rivals Leeds came from behind to beat Iraola’s men in Chicago.

Wirtz was handed a first pre-season start against the Yorkshire side with the Germany international doubling the Reds lead by converting Jeremie Frimpong’s cross.

Luke Chambers had earlier put Liverpool ahead at Soldier Field after he smashed the ball into the net when a Milos Kerkez flick on from a Dominik Szoboszlai corner landed at his feet.

Both sides made numerous changes at the interval and it showed as Leeds produced a stunning turnaround to win the game 4-2 with a Dominic Calvert-Lewin brace and goals from Brenden Aaronson and Sean Longstaff giving the Yorkshire side the win.

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Liverpool head coach Iraola was encouraged despite the defeat but admitted that his Reds side can “learn a lot of things” from their display against Leeds.

Iraola told LFCTV in the aftermath: “I think we can learn a lot of things

“Obviously it was not the result that you want, but it was probably the most useful friendly we played in a positive way in the first half and in a negative way in the second half.

“We have learned a lot from today and I think we can take good conclusions and then sort some things.”

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On the performances of Wirtz and fellow World Cup star Alexander Isak, Iraola commented: “I think they played really good.

“They played the first 45 minutes and obviously Florian and Alex, because they were playing in the first half, they had an easier game and a better game. Ryan (Gravenberch), it was more (difficult for him) and everyone.”

Iraola on Frimpong: ‘I think it was just an overload’

Iraola revealed that Frimpong was substituted around 75 minutes because of fatigue rather than an injury, the Liverpool boss added: “Jeremie asked for the sub; I don’t think it is an injury. I think it was just an overload and I think he is not injured. In that way, I don’t think we have lost anyone.”

On the staff at Liverpool and the tour itself, Iraola said: “You all work very well! At the end, you can see straight away that this is a massive club [with] all the supporters that we have, even overseas. We want to get ready [for] the start of the season – that is when people want to see us play well and get results.”

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