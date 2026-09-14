Iraola told to drop big-money Liverpool signing and promote superstar to advanced role

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol reckons Andoni Iraola should drop Florian Wirtz to the bench and push Dominik Szoboszlai further forward.

The Reds remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season under new head coach Iraola but three of their four matches have ended in draws.

A 0-0 stalemate against Fulham was their latest disappointing result with Liverpool already six points adrift of pace-setters Arsenal and Manchester City.

Alvaro Arbeloa gained his first point as the new Cottagers manager with Liverpool lacking a creative spark during a fairly even match.

Wirtz, who signed in a deal worth £116m in 2025, is yet to find his best form in a Reds shirt since signing and now Nicol thinks the Germany international should sit their next game out and give Szoboszlai a chance in a more advanced midfield role.

Nicol said on ESPN: “He’s [Wirtz] not part of my front four. Listen, in my opinion, Wirtz had his best game for Liverpool in midweek against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, but that’s one game in how many?

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“Then Saturday with a fair bit of the ball, but again nothing much to talk about with it.

“Personally, I would have [Ryan] Gravenberch, [Alexis] Mac Allister and [Dominik] Szoboszlai; that would be my three with [Bradley] Barcola, [Alexander] Isak and [Cody] Gakpo, [Victor] Munoz or [Rio] Ngumoha, one of those three.”

Nicol added: “I think he’s [Wirtz] had ample opportunity to show what he’s got, but he hasn’t done it; he hasn’t shown it.

“In the Champions League he’s had his better performances, but when it comes to the Premier League, I’m sorry, but there’s very little to talk about in terms of what he’s given Liverpool.”

Liverpool legend: ‘You can’t do that with Szoboszlai’

Explaining why he sees Szoboszlai as the answer in the No.10 role, ex-Liverpool defender Nicols continued: “It becomes is it better for Isak to have Szoboszlai. That really is the question.

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“I would suggest on the face of it, regardless of the opposition, when you have Szoboszlai in the middle, and he has the ball at his feet, the one thing you know he’s going to do – if you give him any time – is he’s going to have a shot.

“He’s shown that anywhere from 30 yards he’s capable of sticking it in the back of your net. That means that the opposition have to cut straight out and close him down quickly.

“It seems to be with Wirtz they can just stay in front of him, don’t give him any space, but you don’t have to overcommit. You can’t do that with Szoboszlai.

“That means players in the opposition are stepping out; that leaves gaps for little balls to be played in. That’s why I would prefer to have Szoboszlai. That’s my rationale for having Wirtz coming off the bench.”

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