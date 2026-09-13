Liverpool legend urges Iraola to drop Wirtz to help Reds teammate with Szoboszlai ‘rationale’

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has told Reds boss Andoni Iraola why he should drop Florian Wirtz to get his attack firing this season.

Wirtz moved to Liverpool for £100m last summer but struggled in his debut season and doesn’t look a lot more comfortable in his second campaign on Merseyside.

And Nicol believes the Germany international has had “ample opportunity” to prove his worth and should now be dropped by Iraola.

“He’s [Wirtz] not part of my front four,” Nicol told ESPN after Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Fulham on Saturday. “Listen, in my opinion Wirtz had his best game for Liverpool in midweek against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, but that’s one game in how many?”

“Then today with a fair bit of the ball, but again nothing much to talk about with it.

“Personally I would have Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, that would be my three with Barcola, Isak and Gakpo, Munoz or Ngumoha, one of those three.

“I think he’s [Wirtz] had ample opportunity to show what he’s got, but he hasn’t done it, he hasn’t shown it,” Nicol added.

“In the Champions League he’s had his better performances, but when it comes to the Premier League, I’m sorry but there’s very little to talk about in terms of what he’s given Liverpool.”

READ: Could Alisson’s Liverpool admission see Andoni Iraola sacked in January again?

Sozboszlai ‘rationale’

Nicol believes that Szoboszlai’s famed ability to strike the ball from distance should give him the edge over Wirtz in the No.10 position for Liverpool, as it would free up space for Alexander Isak ahead of him.

“It becomes is it better for Isak to have Szoboszlai,” he answered. “That really is the question.

“I would suggest on the face of it, regardless of the opposition, when you have Szoboszlai in the middle and he has the ball at his feet, the one thing you know he’s going to do – if you give him any time – is he’s going to have a shot.

“He’s shown that anywhere from 30 yards he’s capable of sticking it in the back of your net. That means that the opposition have to cut straight out and close him down quickly.

“It seems to be with Wirtz they can just stay in front of him, don’t give him any space but you don’t have to over commit. You can’t do that with Szoboszlai.

“That means players in the opposition are stepping out, that leaves gaps for little balls to be played in. That’s why I would prefer to have Szoboszlai. That’s my rationale for having Wirtz coming off the bench.”